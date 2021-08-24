The Agency Welcomes New Franchisee in Boston, Massachusetts

The New Location Becomes 22nd Franchise for Global Real Estate Brokerage. Global real estate brokerage, The Agency has announced the launch of its new franchise office in Boston, Massachusetts. The new locale is the firm’s 22nd franchise among its growing network of offices in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. The Boston office will be led by esteemed luxury real estate agent and managing partner, Eric Rollo. Rollo and his team will continue to service Greater Boston, Cape Cod, Nantucket, and Martha’s Vineyard.