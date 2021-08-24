Jerry Jones says getting COVID-19 vaccine is part of the 'common good'

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has clearly indicated where he stands regarding COVID-19 vaccinations. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys recently had to shift to a virtual format after defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and defensive tackle Carlos Watkins were sent home early from Saturday's preseason loss to the Houston Texans and then wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and safeties Malik Hooker and Israel Mukuamu were added to the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday.

Per Mark Norris of Fox 4 News, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones left little doubt during his weekly radio appearance on Dallas' 105.3 The Fan that he feels strongly about employees and other individuals getting vaccinated against the coronavirus.

"Everyone has a right to make their own decisions regarding their health and their body. I believe in that completely—until your decision as to yourself impacts negatively many others. Then the common good takes over," Jones explained on Tuesday.

He continued:

"I’m arm-waving here, but that has everything to do with the way I look at our team, the Cowboys, or the way I look at our society. We have got to check 'I' at the door and go forward with 'we.' Your Dallas Cowboys are doing that."

The Cowboys announced over the weekend that 93% of their active players as of that time (80 of 86) were considered fully vaccinated. Every member of the coaching staff is vaccinated.

The NFL has warned it can make a team forfeit and also withhold game checks if any contest can't be played during the upcoming season because of a COVID-19 outbreak among unvaccinated personnel.