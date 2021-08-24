Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jerry Jones says getting COVID-19 vaccine is part of the 'common good'

By Zac Wassink
Posted by 
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PiDaQ_0bbePodY00
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has clearly indicated where he stands regarding COVID-19 vaccinations. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys recently had to shift to a virtual format after defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and defensive tackle Carlos Watkins were sent home early from Saturday's preseason loss to the Houston Texans and then wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and safeties Malik Hooker and Israel Mukuamu were added to the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday.

Per Mark Norris of Fox 4 News, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones left little doubt during his weekly radio appearance on Dallas' 105.3 The Fan that he feels strongly about employees and other individuals getting vaccinated against the coronavirus.

"Everyone has a right to make their own decisions regarding their health and their body. I believe in that completely—until your decision as to yourself impacts negatively many others. Then the common good takes over," Jones explained on Tuesday.

He continued:

"I’m arm-waving here, but that has everything to do with the way I look at our team, the Cowboys, or the way I look at our society. We have got to check 'I' at the door and go forward with 'we.' Your Dallas Cowboys are doing that."

The Cowboys announced over the weekend that 93% of their active players as of that time (80 of 86) were considered fully vaccinated. Every member of the coaching staff is vaccinated.

The NFL has warned it can make a team forfeit and also withhold game checks if any contest can't be played during the upcoming season because of a COVID-19 outbreak among unvaccinated personnel.

Read this on the web

Comments / 1

Yardbarker

Yardbarker

19K+
Followers
27K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Common Good#Texans#American Football#The Dallas Cowboys#Fox 4 News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLYardbarker

Cowboys interested in Cam Newton as backup?

Cam Newton is unlikely to draw interest as a starting quarterback in the wake of his release from the New England Patriots, but the market for him as a backup may already be taking shape. The Dallas Cowboys are planning to explore the idea of signing Newton as a possible...
NFLYardbarker

Jerry Jones: AT&T Stadium to Host Saints-Packers in Week 1, per Report

Stefan Stevenson reports Jerry Jones told KRLD/105.3 FM "The Fan" that the Dallas Cowboys organization is working on a deal for the New Orleans Saints to host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the NFL regular season at AT&T Stadium on Sept. 12. “They were able to secure...
NFLYardbarker

Dallas Cowboys reportedly ‘begin exploring’ Cam Newton as backup QB: Why former MVP is a bad fit

Newton was released by the Patriots on Tuesday during league-wide roster cuts, as the Pats anointed rookie Mac Jones as their new starting QB. Cowboys field general Dak Prescott is dealing with a shoulder injury ahead of the regular season, but doesn’t seem to be in danger of missing any time. Then again, the Cowboys need to be careful with their starting signal-caller, who’s coming off a major ankle injury as well.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Photos: Meet Natalie Buffett, Girlfriend Of Cowboys Star Dak Prescott

Just over a week ago, Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott received a special ride to training camp. Not long after signing a lucrative contract, the Cowboys star could have decided to arrive in an unconventional manner – like a helicopter – which we’ve seen from some players. Instead, he opted to hitch a ride with longtime girlfriend, Natalie Buffett.
NFLFort Worth Star-Telegram

Dallas Cowboys defense suffers major loss, and could be dealing with another

The Dallas Cowboys kept a lot of their starters in street clothes on Friday night, and the list was not long enough. Watching defensive tackle Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Neville Gallimore leave Friday night’s game in Arizona with an arm injury is not what this rosters needs, or is built to address.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

2 Cowboys first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2021 NFL season

The NFL is a total meritocracy, and that is proven at the start of every season. Training camp and the preseason almost always lead to some players losing their jobs while others rise up the depth chart. The Dallas Cowboys have plenty of roster spots that are up for grabs, in part due to the great depth Dallas has. Their offensive starters are essentially locked into place, but the defense has a plethora of good position battles that are worth monitoring as the NFL season gets closer and closer.
NFLFanSided

Cowboys get bad news on Dak Prescott’s shoulder injury

Some rough news has come in for the Dallas Cowboys, as Mike McCarthy said Dak Prescott took a step back with his shoulder injury and he’ll miss the first preseason game of the year. Just when Dallas Cowboys fans thought they could be fired up about Dak Prescott’s return from...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

2 Quarterbacks Suggested As Trade Targets For Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys will head into the 2021 regular season with Dak Prescott behind center. The star quarterback has recovered from his serious leg injury suffered against the Giants in 2020. Prescott is hoping to be ready to go this year. Unfortunately, Prescott is now dealing with another injury –...
NFLchatsports.com

Jaylon Smith & Ezekiel Elliott Among 7 Dallas Cowboys Players Facing A Make-Or-Break Season In 2021

The Dallas Cowboys are under a ton of pressure this season as head coach Mike McCarthy enters his second season after a poor first year. But there are also several key players who are facing potential make or break seasons in 2021. If starters like Jaylon Smith, Leighton Vander Esch and Ezekiel Elliott bounce-back after poor seasons, their time in Dallas could be up. There are also several young players facing a put up or shut up season in Dallas. Tom Downey of the Cowboys Report combs through all the players who may be facing a make it or break it season in 2021.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Deion Sanders makes prediction on Cowboys season

Deion Sanders joined ESPN’s First Take on Thursday and discussed his expectations for the Dallas Cowboys in 2021. Though he expects them to have a good regular season, he doesn’t think they’ll go too far in the playoffs. “I love [Dak Prescott.] He is a guy that I adore. I...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Fans React To Troy Aikman’s Honest Admission

Troy Aikman spent his entire career playing for the Dallas Cowboys, but the Hall of Fame quarterback doesn’t hold back when discussing his old team. Earlier this weekend, Aikman expressed some doubt regarding Dak Prescott’s injury status. “The Cowboys are downplaying it, but I think when your franchise quarterback is...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s heartbreaking letter to brother moments after suicide

Dak Prescott has been through a lot trying to get back on the field for the Dallas Cowboys. But his biggest burden to bear remains off of it. Dak’s brother, Jace, had tragically passed away last year by his own hands. The Cowboys star woke up in his room on April 23, 2020 suddenly surrounded by friends and family who would eventually break the news. Amid all the football drama he had been going through at the time, nothing suddenly mattered.
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Source: Texans Sign Former Cowboys RB

The Texans are signing former Eastern Michigan running back Darius Jackson, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly. A former Dallas Cowboys sixth-round draft pick who has run the 40-yard dash in 4.40 seconds and has a 41-inch vertical leap, Jackson has rushed for 16 career yards on six carries in four career games.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Patriots rumors: A Stephon Gilmore trade proposal to the Dallas Cowboys

Does the New England Patriots trade for rookie cornerback Shaun Wade mean anything when it comes to the status of 2019 Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore?. That was the instant reaction, but a fifth-round pick, not matter how high his ceiling is or how promising his talent, cannot and will not replace what Gilmore gives to Bill Belichick’s defense. Unless, of course, the Patriots coach feels J.C. Jackson is ready to be the next man up, which is quite possible.

Comments / 0

Community Policy