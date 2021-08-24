SmithGeigerFATHOM Rebrands to VIVID ZERO | The SmithGeiger Group's creative division, FATHOM is now VIVID ZERO

Cancel
LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) August 24, 2021. A year ago, in the midst of the global pandemic, SmithGeiger teamed up with acclaimed advertising executive, Michael Vamosy, to form a new creative division called SmithGeigerFATHOM. Now, a year into the journey, and after landing mega clients like Showtime PPV Boxing, Headspace, ABC News, NBC Universal, and Black News Channel, SmithGeigerFATHOM is rebranding to VIVID ZERO.

Stamford Advocate

Milliken & Company Selects MarketingProfs for Enterprise B2B Marketing Training

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) August 31, 2021. MarketingProfs, a global leader in B2B marketing training and consulting, announced today that Milliken & Company has selected MarketingProfs PRO Enterprise training to develop and enhance the skills of its 140 global marketers. With a firm commitment to sustainability, Milliken applies its materials science...
SFGate

Startup Venture Creators' Legal Targets Content Producers With Online Contract Services

Longtime attorney Eric Farber has launched Creators’ Legal, an online platform that offers contract templates and other dealmaking tools designed for content creators. The website offers a range of industry standard contracts, as well as the ability to sign and store agreements in a “digital briefcase.” The contracts are drafted by content and media lawyers and cater to filmmakers, musicians, social influencers and content creators, podcasters and live theater. Users have access to a form builder where they can input the information relevant to their needs, then use the platform to send the contract out for signature.
Washington, CT

InnovatorsBox Launching New Season Of Award-Winning Workplace Podcast Series This Fall

WASHINGTON (PRWEB) August 31, 2021. InnovatorsBox® is wrapping up Season 1 of their podcasts Dear Workplace and Curious Monica, with plans to launch Season 2 this October. The podcasts are produced by InnovatorsBox Studios™, a division of InnovatorsBox, LLC, to help reimagine how listeners thrive at work with groundbreaking solutions. Founder & CEO of InnovatorsBox, Monica H. Kang hosts both podcasts.
martechseries.com

DoubleVerify To Acquire EMEA-Based Ad Verification Company, Meetrics

DoubleVerify, a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Meetrics GmbH (“Meetrics”, the “Acquisition”), a leading European ad verification company headquartered in Berlin, Germany, in an all-cash transaction. The Meetrics sales, product and engineering teams will continue to operate from offices in EMEA, fortifying and expanding DV commercial operations in the region. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021.
Laredo Morning Times

Filmarket Hub's Sitges Pitchbox Announces Mentors for First Showrunners LAB

For the seventh consecutive year, the Filmarket Hub platform and Catalonia’s Sitges Festival are co-organizing the Sitges Pitchbox, an international pitching event focused on genre feature films and series currently in development. New this year, the traditional pitching competition will be complemented by the Showrunners LAB, an introductory and advisory...
Stamford Advocate

Wikipedia Co-Founder to Launch Roundtable Discussion on "Universal Network of Encyclopedias"

Modeled After the Decentralized Blogosphere, the New Encyclosphere Aims to Incorporate All Existing Encyclopedias. At a cultural moment in which the media is becoming ever more opinionated and centralized—and less trusted to report all the facts—Dr. Larry Sanger, co-founder of Wikipedia, is announcing an initiative to decentralize the world’s encyclopedias. A new non-profit aims to promote technical standards and software that will make it easier to find high-quality information and a global range of opinion. Sanger and a group of like-minded technologists incorporated the non-profit Knowledge Standards Foundation (KSF) late last year and have been making preparations to launch a deep-dive seminar / discussion group that will hash out the details. The mostly-volunteer group has started several software projects.
Stamford Advocate

Propark Mobility & Tensile Investments Acquire Los Angeles Parking Management Portfolio

HARTFORD, Conn. (PRWEB) August 31, 2021. Propark Mobility announced today that the company has acquired a Los Angeles parking management portfolio, in a transaction that finalized in July 2021. “Our growth strategy includes the strategic acquisition of small to mid-sized parking management companies whose owners are looking for ways to...
Stamford Advocate

Planet DDS Welcomes New Director of Conversions, Matthew Junk

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (PRWEB) August 31, 2021. Planet DDS, the nation’s leading provider of cloud-based dental practice management and imaging solutions, is very pleased to welcome its new Director of Conversions, Matthew Junk. Matthew joins Planet DDS with a wealth of experience in healthcare IT, including serving as the Vice...
ComicBook

Fan-Hated Marvel Movie Streaming Soon on Amazon Prime

There's absolutely no shortage of Marvel movies for fans to experience, between the Marvel Cinematic Universe and titles within other franchises. Of course, some fans think a few of these blockbusters didn't stick the landing as well as others — and it looks like one of the films in that category is soon headed to streaming. 2003's Daredevil movie is expected to be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video beginning Wednesday, September 1st. This will give subscribers the opportunity to experience or revisit the film, which sees Ben Affleck famously portraying the Man Without Fear, in a cast that also includes Jennifer Garner as Elektra, Colin Farrell as Bullseye, and Michael Clarke Duncan as The Kingpin.
The Verge

HBO Max and YouTube are now on Spectrum TV

Two of the biggest players in streaming, HBO Max and YouTube, have officially arrived on Spectrum TV. It’s the first time the apps have been supported on Spectrum TV, Charter’s digital cable provider and live TV app, and users will be able to access content from both apps through the platform’s guide on channels 2004 for HBO Max and 2003 for YouTube. Users will also be able to find them by searching the guide or from the guide’s apps menu. (A subscription to HBO Max, which costs $10 per month with ads or $15 to go ad-free and unlock same-day theatrical releases, will still be required to access the content.)
Vulture

HBO Max Is Coming to Cable (If You Have Spectrum TV)

If you still have cable television, then in the words of Olivia Rodrigo — who probably doesn’t even know the word “cable” — good 4 u, because Spectrum TV announced that HBO Max and YouTube will be arriving to their Spectrum Guide platform starting today. (Netflix, it should be noted, is already there.)
martechseries.com

Benefitfocus Appoints Ana Perez, Chief Marketing Officer

Respected benefits marketing leader brings deep industry experience to advance company brand value and growth. Benefitfocus, Inc. , an industry-leading benefits technology platform that simplifies benefits administration for employers, health plans and brokers, announces the appointment of Ana Perez as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Perez is a key addition to the company’s leadership team with a demonstrated track record creating high-performing teams and advancing digital marketing strategies to enable growth. She will be responsible for all aspects of marketing — with a focus on driving brand value, accelerating growth and advancing customer engagement.
martechseries.com

Medigus: Gix Media to Acquire 70% of Leading Innovative Media-Tech Company Cortex Group for Approximately $11 Million

Gix Internet finished the first six months of 2021 with revenues of ~$ 16.4 million, Cortex Group Revenues for the first six months of 2021 amounted to ~$ 12.3 million. Medigus Ltd., a technology company engaged in advanced medical solutions, innovative internet technologies and electric vehicle and charging solutions, announced today that its affiliate Gix Internet (36.74% on a fully diluted bases) (TASE: GIX), a global marketing technology (MarTech) solutions company for online performance-based-marketing, announced that Gix Internet’s subsidiary, Gix Media signed a definitive agreement for the purchase of 70% at Cortex Group, an innovative media-tech company that has developed expertise in turning original content into a profit center through user traffic acquisition.
Stamford Advocate

RBmedia Announces Exclusive Audiobook Partnership with Entangled Publishing

Through this agreement, the company will expand its industry-leading romance audiobook catalog with Entangled titles. RBmedia, the largest audiobook producer in the world, today announced an exclusive partnership with romance publisher Entangled Publishing, recently named one of Publisher Weekly’s 2021 fast-growing independent publishers. Through this agreement, the company will add audio editions of the Entangled titles to its sizable romance catalog over the next three years—including “Charm” by Tracy Wolff, “Stealing Infinity” by New York Times bestselling author Alyson Noël, and “The Queen Is Dead,” the first in a new trilogy from Abigail Owen.
martechseries.com

Backtracks Podcast Analytics and Advertising Measurement Certified by The IAB Tech Lab

Backtracks, the technology infrastructure platform for end-to-end podcast management, advertising and data analytics, announces today that it has been certified by the IAB Tech Lab. The platform is now Podcast Measurement compliant for analytics, advertising metrics and measurement. The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) and IAB Tech Lab are organizations for the advertising, media and marketing industries helping to set standards, measurement, and compliance guidelines. Using Backtracks podcast analytics and advertising measurement allows for advertisers and publishers to gather insights into listener engagement during ad play, including the percentage of ad completion along with analytics and reporting capabilities. This certification further confirms Backtracks’ safe and privacy-centric ad experience for consumers.
Stamford Advocate

Best Enterprise Performance Management Revealed by Users Through SoftwareReviews

TORONTO (PRWEB) August 31, 2021. SoftwareReviews, a division of IT research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group, has published its 2021 Enterprise Performance Management Data Quadrant Awards, naming three vendors as gold medalists. The following vendors are winners according to the feedback provided by their end-users via SoftwareReviews’ comprehensive online survey. Vendors are rated on product features, vendor capabilities, and the relationship with their software partner:
martechseries.com

ConnectWise Introduces Amy Lucia as Chief Marketing Officer

SaaS marketing veteran to accelerate business growth, expand platform adoption and drive partner experience innovation for MSP tech leader. ConnectWise, the leading provider of software for technology solution providers (TSPs), today introduced Amy Lucia as chief marketing officer. Lucia brings over two decades of marketing leadership delivering exceptional outcomes in the Fortune 100 enterprise and SMB spaces.
New York City, NY

RSG Media Launches RSG Media Metadata Management (R3M), A Standalone Product Information Management Tool Tailored to the Needs of Media & Entertainment

NEW YORK (PRWEB) August 31, 2021. RSG Media Systems has announced the beta launch of R3M designed to enable Operators, Platforms, Programmers, and Studios to manage the metadata associated to their content assets in one place. The descriptive metadata about these assets has grown increasingly important with the explosion of OTT platforms competing for subscribers. These platforms rely on robust metadata to drive personalization and recommendations.
Stamford Advocate

Matta Sur Complex in Santiago, Chile, Wins Prestigious Design Award from AIA New York State

MADRID (PRWEB) August 31, 2021. luis vidal + architects, an international architecture firm that offers responsible and quality designs in response to the urban and social challenges of the day, has been awarded by the American Institute of Architect New York State (AIANYS) a “Merit Award for Renovation and Adaptive Reuse” for its Matta Sur Community Center + CESFAM project.

