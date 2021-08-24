SmithGeigerFATHOM Rebrands to VIVID ZERO | The SmithGeiger Group's creative division, FATHOM is now VIVID ZERO
LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) August 24, 2021. A year ago, in the midst of the global pandemic, SmithGeiger teamed up with acclaimed advertising executive, Michael Vamosy, to form a new creative division called SmithGeigerFATHOM. Now, a year into the journey, and after landing mega clients like Showtime PPV Boxing, Headspace, ABC News, NBC Universal, and Black News Channel, SmithGeigerFATHOM is rebranding to VIVID ZERO.www.stamfordadvocate.com
