Greenwich, CT

WINFertility Announces the Addition of Board-Certified Reproductive Endocrinologist Jenna McCarthy to its Medical Advisory Board

Stamford Advocate
 7 days ago

GREENWICH, Conn. (PRWEB) August 24, 2021. WINFertility (WIN), the nation’s leading fertility benefits management company with the largest portfolio of employer clients, announces the addition of board-certified reproductive endocrinologist Jenna McCarthy, M.D. to WIN’s Medical Advisory Board. WINFertility’s Medical Advisory Board is composed of leading academic and community-based reproductive endocrinologists who empower WIN’s mission to provide clients and patients access to the most up-to-date clinical recommendations and highest quality clinical outcomes for their family-building journey. Dr. Jenna McCarthy will also actively contribute to clinical oversight of the WINFertility Quality Assurance Program.

