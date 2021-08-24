Cancel
Tokyo Paralympics: GB wheelchair basketball stars Laurie Williams and Robyn Love on 'flying the flag' for women's team sports

By Jon Holmes
SkySports
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's always a plethora of compelling personal stories at the Paralympics but in Laurie Williams and Robyn Love, the Great Britain squad has its very own power couple. The wheelchair basketball stars are far too modest to take that tag for themselves, but they do cite Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird as sporting role models - and like their heroes, they are empowering women and girls not just as athletes but also by bringing their whole selves to their sport.

