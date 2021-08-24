Disaronno and Russian Standard Vodka Partner to Launch the "Velvet White Russian"

What’s the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Russia? Shirtless Putin on a horse, 1980s USSR v. Reagan, and, of course, vodka are likely among the top mental search hits there. That last one is particularly relevant, as the world’s best vodka has been linked to the country for centuries, both in terms of production and consumption. “It is the national drink of Russia, having played a big role in Russian culture throughout history,” said Scott Oliver, CEO of Roust Americas, which owns popular vodka brand Russian Standard. “To understand how important vodka is to Russia...