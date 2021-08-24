Disaronno and Russian Standard Vodka Partner to Launch the "Velvet White Russian"
Disaronno Velvet and Russian Standard Reimagine the Iconic Cocktail. Disaronno, the world’s favorite Italian liqueur¹ and Russian Standard, the world’s #1 premium Russian vodka², are excited to announce a new national partnership, the Velvet White Russian. The Velvet White Russian is a unique twist on the popular White Russian cocktail, combining 1 part Disaronno Velvet, 1 part Russian Standard Original Vodka and 2 parts cream, served in a rocks glass over ice.www.stamfordadvocate.com
Comments / 0