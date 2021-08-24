Cancel
Lake Geneva, WI

Lake Geneva Kilwins Chocolates closes temporarily due to staffing shortage, hopefully reopening Sept. 1

By Karena Tse
Lake Geneva Regional News
 7 days ago

Kilwins Chocolates on Broad and West Main Streets announced a temporary closure on Friday, Aug. 20 due to a staffing shortage. “Due to staffing issues we have to close until further notice. We’ll be posting updated hours as soon as we are able,” Kilwins Lake Geneva posted on its Facebook page. “Please forgive us, we are so sorry to disappoint! We hope that you understand.”

