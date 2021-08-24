Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

1-Year-Old Toddler Survives After Spending 3 Nights Lost in Forest Alone

By Anabelle Doliner
Posted by 
Newsweek
Newsweek
 7 days ago

A Russian toddler, just 22 months of age, has been found after wandering away from her family and spending three lone nights in the woods.

According to the Moscow Times , Lyudmila Kuzina—known as Lyuda—disappeared last Tuesday in the Smolensk region, west of Moscow. She was following her mother and sister to their neighbor's house when she went missing.

The incident bears a remarkable resemblance to a similar case, in 2016, when 3-year-old Russian toddler Tserin Dopchut became lost in the Siberian wilderness for three days. Dopchut reportedly survived by eating a single chocolate bar that he happened to be carrying at the time. Despite the area's frigid temperatures, Dopchut was dressed only in a shirt and shoes and did not have a coat.

In both cases, the young toddlers were lost in the Russian wilderness and for similar amounts of time. However, unlike Dopchut, Kuzina did not have any food or water during her three days in the forest, reported the BBC —making her survival all the more remarkable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ECPu8_0bbeOZAU00

After Kuzina went missing on Tuesday, a massive search effort, involving 400 volunteers, police, and divers who searched nearby bodies of water, swept through the region. But it wasn't until almost four days into the search that Kuzina was found.

When a group of search volunteers stopped to take a break about two-and-a-half miles from Kuzina and her family's home, they reportedly heard an unusual squeaking sound—originating, it turned out, from Kuzina herself.

"It was only on the fourth day when they heard a 'squeak' that they found her in some branches under a tree," said the girl's mother, Antonina Kuzina, according to the BBC .

Upon being found, Kuzina "immediately stretched out her thin arms to cling tightly to her rescuers," noted the rescue group Salvar, reported the Moscow Times . She was "weakened, bitten by insects, but most importantly alive!"

"The entire HQ was sobbing. Both volunteers hardened by experience and first-timers who answered the call for the first time, as well as local residents, were crying," added Salvar.

Kuzina was taken to the ICU on Friday, but she has since been transferred to another part of the hospital on Saturday. And, despite her young age, the nearly-2-year-old Kuzina appears to have learned an important lesson from the ordeal.

"She's quite adamant she'll never run away from Mum again," said her mother, Antonina, reported the BBC. "Although quite how long she'll remember that promise, I have no idea. But at least she says so."

Comments / 7

Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
548K+
Followers
57K+
Post
598M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Insects#Moscow#Toddlers#Russian#The Moscow Times#Siberian#Icu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Russia
Related
Public SafetyInternational Business Times

22-Month-Old Girl Survives Alone In Forest For 4 Days Without Food Or Water

A toddler in Russia managed to survive in the woods for four days without food or water before being found alive, covered in insect bites. The girl, identified as 22-month-old Lyuda Kuzina, was playing with her 4-year-old sister near her home in the Smolensk region west of Moscow on Aug. 17 when she wandered off into a nearby forest as her mother visited a neighbor, BBC reported.
WorldBBC

Russian toddler lost in woods for four days vows 'never again'

A 22-month-old girl found alive after four days in a Russian forest has promised never to disappear again. Lyuda Kuzina wandered off while near her home in the Smolensk region west of Moscow, prompting a search involving hundreds of people. She had no food or water and was eventually found...
PetsPosted by
IBTimes

Grandparents Fight Off Leopard After It Grabbed 2-Year-Old By Her Leg

A 2-year-old girl in India had a miraculous escape from the jaws of a leopard after her grandparents managed to fight off the animal. The child's right foot was already in the big cat's mouth when the elderly couple bravely took on the animal. The incident happened Thursday midnight in the state of Madhya Pradesh in a village close to Kuno National Park, The Times Of India reported.
RelationshipsPosted by
Daily News

Parents, babysitter charged after 11-month-old found dead in woods

The parents and babysitter of a missing baby girl were arrested in connection with her death and disappearance after authorities uncovered her remains in a remote, wooded region in Indiana. Little Mercedes Lain was last seen alive around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday in the city of Mishawaka. She was dressed in a white onesie with pink trim at the time, according to a police statement. The ...
Public SafetyInternational Business Times

Man Bludgeons Wife To Death After She Refused To Make Chicken Fry For Him

A man in Bengaluru, the capital of the southern Indian state of Karnataka, has been accused of bludgeoning his wife to death because she refused to make chicken fry for him. The suspect, a 30-year-old businessman identified as Mubarak Pasha, confessed to killing his wife, Shirin Banu, 28, and dumping her body in nearby Chikkabanavara Lake. Pasha has been arrested and is facing relevant charges, India TV reported.
Public SafetyNew York Post

Stuck seat led to wild brawl on American Airlines flight: witness

A wild fistfight broke out between two passengers on an American Airlines flight — over a reclined seat that got stuck, footage shows. The clip, obtained by KXAN, shows two men trading blows in the cramped cabin as other travelers look on and beg them to stop during Sunday’s trip from New Orleans to Austin, Texas.
PetsInternational Business Times

Leopard Drags Away 10-Year-Old Boy In Front Of His Friends, Child’s Half-Eaten Body Found

The half-eaten body of a 10-year-old boy was found in a forest after he was attacked and dragged away by a leopard in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh. The boy had gone with his friends to graze cattle in a forest Monday when the incident took place. The police said the leopard was reportedly hiding in the bushes, while the victim and his friends were roaming around, unaware of the animal's presence. The leopard then jumped on the boy and dragged him away, the Free Press Journal reported.

Comments / 0

Community Policy