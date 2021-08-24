Cancel
FIFA, soccer bodies entitled to $200M as corruption victims

By GRAHAM DUNBAR
SFGate
 7 days ago

GENEVA (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice declared FIFA and other soccer bodies to be victims of corrupt former officials and said Tuesday they should get more than $200 million from cash forfeited in a sprawling investigation. A first amount of $32.2 million will be paid into a “World...

