Jermaine Eluemunor is out as Miami Dolphins start making roster cuts

By Brian Miller
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NFL mandates that all rosters in the league be at 80 today, the Miami Dolphins haven’t done much but one offensive lineman is gone, Jermaine Eluemunor. It is being reported that Jermaine Eluemunor is out and that the Dolphins have released him. Eluemunor was a former New England Patriot as well but has struggled to get any leverage on a Dolphins offensive line unit that has a lot of issues as the young guys develop.

#Bengals#American Football#The Miami Dolphins
