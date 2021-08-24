Fremont — James Glenn "Jimmy" Aycock, 79, died Sunday, August 22, 2021. Graveside Service, Saturday, August 28 at 2:00 PM, Elmwood Cemetery, Fremont. Jimmy was born June 23, 1942, the oldest child of Mr. and Mrs. C. Glenn Aycock of Fremont. Jimmy was well known throughout North Carolina for his extraordinary talent as a pianist and music educator. He began performing professionally in the late 1950's playing with several local bands before forming his own band, The Melodaires, in 1959, performing on television and in country clubs and many other musical venues throughout North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia. He was known for his interpretive style of piano. He gave numerous performances on the concert stage, delighting audiences with his remarkable versatility and command of many musical genres including jazz, classical, romantic ballads and more.