Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fremont, NC

Jimmy Aycock

restorationnewsmedia.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFremont — James Glenn "Jimmy" Aycock, 79, died Sunday, August 22, 2021. Graveside Service, Saturday, August 28 at 2:00 PM, Elmwood Cemetery, Fremont. Jimmy was born June 23, 1942, the oldest child of Mr. and Mrs. C. Glenn Aycock of Fremont. Jimmy was well known throughout North Carolina for his extraordinary talent as a pianist and music educator. He began performing professionally in the late 1950's playing with several local bands before forming his own band, The Melodaires, in 1959, performing on television and in country clubs and many other musical venues throughout North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia. He was known for his interpretive style of piano. He gave numerous performances on the concert stage, delighting audiences with his remarkable versatility and command of many musical genres including jazz, classical, romantic ballads and more.

restorationnewsmedia.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fremont, NC
State
North Carolina State
City
Greensboro, NC
State
Virginia State
State
Montana State
City
Rockingham, NC
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Education#Music Performance#Graveside Service#Fremont High School#East Carolina University#Clayton High School#Band Director#James Kenan High School#St Jude Place#Wilson Memorial Service#2811 Fieldstream Dr N
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Texas Legislature sends sweeping GOP voting bill to governor

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The GOP-controlled Texas Legislature passed a broad overhaul of the state’s election laws Tuesday, tightening already strict voting rules and dealing a bruising defeat to Democrats who waged a monthslong fight over what they argued was a brazen attempt to disenfranchise minorities and other Democratic-leaning voters.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hill

Mike Richards out as 'Jeopardy!' producer

Mike Richards is out as the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" shortly after stepping down as host of the quiz show when past offensive comments of his resurfaced. "Mike will no longer be serving as EP of ['Wheel of Fortune'] and 'Jeopardy!' effective immediately," Sony business and legal affairs executive Suzanne Prete said in a Tuesday memo to staff on the two programs.
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

State mask bans face federal civil rights inquiries

The Education Department on Monday opened civil rights investigations into five Republican-led states that have banned or limited mask requirements in schools, saying the policies could amount to discrimination against students with disabilities or health conditions. The department’s Office for Civil Rights announced the investigations in letters to education chiefs...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Defensive Biden tries to put Afghanistan behind him

A defensive President Biden sought to move on from the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan on Tuesday with a White House speech marking the end of the 20-year war. Biden insisted that the evacuation operation had been a “success” and pushed back hard against critics who have argued for an ongoing but modest American military presence.

Comments / 0

Community Policy