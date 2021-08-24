Gov. Hogan Launches Connect Maryland Broadband Initiative
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan last week announced the launch of an initiative to invest in broadband and bridge the digital divide: Connect Maryland. While the COVID-19 pandemic has heightened the need to address the digital divide, it has also inspired a flurry of action in the space. Maryland, like other states including Virginia and Missouri, will be using funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) for broadband expansion.www.govtech.com
