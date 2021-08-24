Cancel
Gov. Hogan Launches Connect Maryland Broadband Initiative

By Julia Edinger
Government Technology
Cover picture for the articleMaryland Gov. Larry Hogan last week announced the launch of an initiative to invest in broadband and bridge the digital divide: Connect Maryland. While the COVID-19 pandemic has heightened the need to address the digital divide, it has also inspired a flurry of action in the space. Maryland, like other states including Virginia and Missouri, will be using funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) for broadband expansion.

