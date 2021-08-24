Celerant Technology® Partners with HLC™ Enabling Independent Bicycle Dealers to Streamline Inventory and Order Fulfillment

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (PRWEB) August 31, 2021. Rentec Direct, the highest-rated property management software solution, recently announced it has expanded its cash payment network with the addition of new retail locations. Powered by a partnership with electronic payment provider PayNearMe, the trusted cash payment platform for businesses in the property management sector, Rentec Direct Cash Payments feature allows landlords and property managers to accept rental payments in cash via the Rentec Direct platform. New retail locations will be available for renters to use starting on September 1st, providing additional value for landlords and property managers.