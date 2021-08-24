Cancel
Celerant Technology® Partners with HLC™ Enabling Independent Bicycle Dealers to Streamline Inventory and Order Fulfillment

 August 24, 2021

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PRWEB) August 24, 2021. Celerant Technology, a leading provider of innovative retail solutions for the bicycle industry, today announces a new partnership and integration with HLC. HLC is a leading wholesale distributor in the bicycle industry servicing the United States and Canada. The integration connects Celerant’s all-in-one bike shop point of sale and eCommerce software with the world’s best cycling brands- enabling independent bicycle dealers to streamline inventory, manage their bike shop and online business, and fulfill customer orders faster and more efficiently.

