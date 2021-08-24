Cancel
Malvern, PA

HMP Global's WoundCon to Host First-of-Its-Kind Virtual Skills Workshop to Enhance Hands-on Skills Practice Across Wound Care Settings

Stamford Advocate
 7 days ago

MALVERN, Pa. (PRWEB) August 24, 2021. HMP Global, the leading healthcare event and education company, today announced details of the first-ever “Biofilm-Based Wound Care: Virtual Skills Workshop” that will be presented Friday, September 24, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT. The debut event is an extension of WoundCon, the largest global...

