Spider-Man & Dr. Strange Get Into Wacky Multiversal Shenanigans In "Spider-Man: No Way Home" Trailer
With the upcoming release of Marvel Studio's Spider-Man: No Way Home, the IP known as Peter Parker will have appeared in nine major motion pictures over the last decade, including six solo movies. Add the three Sam Raimi-helmed solo films from the '00s, and that makes for a whopping 12 major Spider-Man film appearances since 2002 (and that doesn't count Spider-Man adjacent properties like Venom and Morbius). Spider-Man, in other words, is the most ubiquitous figure in cinema in this century so far. Even Dominic Toretto (eight film appearances) can't compete with numbers like that.gothamist.com
