PetDesk Expands Enterprise-Level Offerings With Innovative New Features & Announces New Veterinary Partnerships

Company is increasing its investment in core platforms by 100% to deliver best-in-class user experience for providers. Greenway Health, a leading health information technology services provider, today announced the company will double its investment in its two core electronic health record (EHR) platforms, Intergy and Prime Suite, to better meet the evolving needs of clients and the industry. The company’s client-centric product development approach will include a number of client requested enhancements to further improve clinical workflows, reduce cognitive load, and improve patient care and outcomes. Greenway believes healthcare organizations deserve more than off-the-shelf technology services and solutions – particularly as the landscape of the industry evolves.