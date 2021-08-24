Cancel
Louisiana State

Ochsner Mandates COVID Vaccine For Staff As Louisiana Marks Deadliest Day Of The Pandemic

wwno.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOchsner Health will soon require all staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19, officials announced on Tuesday, as Louisiana recorded its deadliest day of the pandemic. The state recorded another 139 deaths from COVID-19, the highest number of daily deaths reported by health officials during the pandemic. The previous record was 129 deaths, reported on April 14, 2020. The death toll has now surpassed 12,000 deaths, for a new total of 12,116.

www.wwno.org

