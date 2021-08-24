Cancel
Houston Texans trading John Reid to Seattle Seahawks

The Houston Texans are trading second-year cornerback John Reid to the Seattle Seahawks for a conditional seventh-round draft pick in 2023, NFL Network reported Tuesday.

Reid, 25, played in 13 games (one start) last season after the Texans drafted him in the fourth round out of Penn State.

He registered 13 tackles and one pass deflection.

The Texans were reportedly planning to release Reid before finding a trade partner.

Houston Texans' asking price in Deshaun Watson trade dependent on this factor

–Field Level Media

