FMU welcomes new faculty for 2021-22 academic year

 7 days ago

Francis Marion University is welcoming new faculty members to campus as the 2021-22 academic year begins next week. The new faculty members boast an impressive educational pedigree, with credentials including advanced and terminal degrees from Rutgers University, Penn State University, UNC Chapel Hill, the University of Michigan, James Madison University, and Boston College.

