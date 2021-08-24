Gas Station Safety Tips for Stopping to Refuel Any Time of Day or Night

Staying safe at the gas station is more than just turning your car off before you pump gas and not using your cellphone at the pump. Gas stations themselves can be dangerous, especially for travels, and the best way to ensure you, your family, and your belongings stay to stay vigilant no matter the time of day or not, even if it is a gas station you travel to frequently. These gas station safety tips are rather simple, but they are easy things to forget, especially for something as typically mundane as pumping gas, which many of us do every week.