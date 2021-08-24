Barry Morphew Hearing: Prosecution Continues To Present Evidence In Suzanne Morphew Murder Case

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Prosecutors are expected to finish presenting evidence against Barry Morphew in the preliminary hearing on Tuesday afternoon. Morphew is accused of killing his wife Suzanne .

Suzanne disappeared on Mother’s Day of 2020. Her body has yet to be found.

Prosecutors have spent the past four days trying to convince a judge that Morphew should stand trial. On Tuesday morning, former FBI agent Jonathan Grusing was cross-examined. He testified that surveillance from the hotel in Broomfield, where Morphew stayed, it did not appear that he was carrying a body. Dogs, looking for signs of human remains, did a search of his truck and did not detect anything.

There were also new witnesses in court, including a sheriff’s deputy who stated that while there were empty tranquilizer darts in Morphew’s gun safe, it appeared to him that the gun not only had not been used in some time, but that it didn’t work.

Another witness, CBI agent Joseph Cahill, testified according to reports from scientists, there was unknown male DNA found on handlebars and breaks of Suzanne’s bicycle, in the backseat of her car and the glove box. There were three partial DNA profiles returned from the glove box from men all tied to unsolved sexual assault cases.