Independent Mortgage Bankers’ Quarterly Profits Dip

Independent mortgage bankers' profits declined since the first quarter of the year but remain above average, the latest numbers show. Independent mortgage banks, along with mortgage subsidiaries of chartered banks, reported a net gain of $2,023 on each loan they originated in Q2 2021, down from a reported gain of $3,361 per loan in the first quarter of the year, according to the Quarterly Mortgage Bankers Performance Report published by Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA). That makes for the lowest net production profits since the first quarter of 2019, but the totals remained above their historic quarterly average, said Marina Walsh, CMB, MBA's VP of Industry Analysis.