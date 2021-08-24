Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Independent Mortgage Bankers’ Quarterly Profits Dip

themreport.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndependent mortgage bankers' profits declined since the first quarter of the year but remain above average, the latest numbers show. Independent mortgage banks, along with mortgage subsidiaries of chartered banks, reported a net gain of $2,023 on each loan they originated in Q2 2021, down from a reported gain of $3,361 per loan in the first quarter of the year, according to the Quarterly Mortgage Bankers Performance Report published by Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA). That makes for the lowest net production profits since the first quarter of 2019, but the totals remained above their historic quarterly average, said Marina Walsh, CMB, MBA's VP of Industry Analysis.

themreport.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage Lenders#Productivity#Mba#Vp Of Industry Analysis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
Related
Real EstateWorld Bank Blogs

Interest rate risk, prepayment risk, and banks’ securitization of mortgages

Unlike traditional banks that used to hold loans until they matured or were paid off, modern banks prefer to combine assets into pools and sell them to market investors through securitization. This is known as the rising adoption of the originate-to-distribute model in the banking sector. In the mortgage market, banks’ securitization ratio has increased from about 30% in 1994 to more than 50% in 2017 (see figure 1 for the trend).
Real Estateprobuilder.com

The Mortgage Outlook for September

Holden Lewis, NerdWallet’s mortgage and real estate expert, predicts mortgage rates will rise modestly during the first half of September and then level off. The roots of this prediction stretch all the way back to March. Rates went up sharply that month as COVID-19 vaccines rolled out, and we were optimistic that the disease would soon get under control and the U.S. economy would boom. But mortgage rates fell from April through July, with peaks and valleys.
Real EstateMotley Fool

Freddie Mac Predicts $3.9 Trillion in Mortgage Originations in 2021

Mortgage activity is not expected to slow down this year. There's a reason borrowers have been clamoring to get mortgages this year. Mortgage rates have been sitting at attractive levels since January, and they're not expected to rise anytime soon. In fact, Freddie Mac predicts that the average 30-year fixed-rate loan will be 3.1% in 2021. That's a notch higher than last year, when rates dropped to record lows, but it's still quite competitive on a historic basis.
Real EstateMotley Fool

Freddie Mac Projects Low Average Mortgage Rate for 2022

Will mortgage rates stay competitive next year? One expert source says the answer is yes. Many prospective home buyers have been struggling in today's real estate market for a number of reasons. Not only is inventory extremely limited, making it difficult to find a suitable home, but property values have soared over the past year. That's causing a lot of buyers to get priced out of neighborhoods they would normally be in a good position to afford.
Personal FinanceMotley Fool

Are Online Mortgage Lenders Solving the Lending Discrimination Problem?

Lending discrimination has long been an issue. Here's how online lenders are helping. For many years, discriminatory lending practices have made it difficult for Black mortgage applicants to venture into homeownership. Beginning in the 1930s, lenders openly discriminated against people of color, and actions like redlining (tagging certain neighborhoods as predominantly Black and then refusing to issue mortgages to borrowers in those neighborhoods) were never sanctioned.
Real EstateHousing Wire

Finance of America CEO on changes in mortgage industry

For today’s HousingWire Daily, Finance of America Companies CEO Patti Cook joins us for another episode of the Women of Influence series that spotlights the latest accomplishments of our award winners. As a 2021 Woman of Influence, Cook has been a pioneer in financial services since her earliest days in the industry. Over the course of her career, Cook has held executive roles at numerous companies, including Prudential, JPMorgan Chase, and Freddie Mac.
Real Estatethemreport.com

Point Amasses $1 Billion+ in New Capital Commitments

a fintech platform that allows homeowners to unlock home equity wealth without taking on additional debt, has announced that it has amassed more than $1 billion in new capital commitments from real estate and MBS investors, including Atalaya Capital Management, Kingsbridge Wealth Management, Palisades Group, and Redwood Trust. “Closing...
Real EstateHousing Wire

Why Princeton Mortgage pays average performers poorly

When Rich Weidel took over his family-owned lender Princeton Mortgage, the company had funded 11 loans in January of 2018, employed about a dozen people and had zero loan officers. Just three years later, they’re on track to do about $1.5 billion in mortgage originations and were ranked as the...
Real Estatecalculatedriskblog.com

Fannie Mae: Mortgage Serious Delinquency Rate Decreased in July

Fannie Mae reported that the Single-Family Serious Delinquency decreased to 1.94% in July, from 2.08% in June. The serious delinquency rate is down from 3.24% in July 2020. These are mortgage loans that are "three monthly payments or more past due or in foreclosure". The Fannie Mae serious delinquency rate...
Real Estatebizjournals

U.S. mortgage rates remain under 3% threshold

U.S. mortgage rates mostly held steady this week staying under the 3% mark, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 2.87% for the week ending Aug. 26 — up slightly from 2.86% last week. More than three months ago, mortgage rates hit 2.65%, which was the lowest since tracking began in 1971. A year ago, mortgage rates stood at 2.91%.
Real Estatethemreport.com

Mortgage Rates Finding Stable Ground

“The tug-of-war between the economic recovery and rising COVID-19 cases has left mortgage rates moving sideways over the last few weeks,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s Chief Economist. “Overall, rates continue to be low, with a window of opportunity for those who did not refinance under three percent. From a homebuyer perspective, purchase application demand is improving, but the major obstacle to higher home sales remains very low inventory for consumers to purchase.”
Real Estatemortgageorb.com

Angel Oak Capital Targets Raising $20 Billion in Mortgage Origination

Angel Oak Capital Advisors, a structured credit investment solutions provider, has raised approximately $1 billion in institutional equity capital on a year-to-date basis focusing on non-agency residential mortgage credit. Strategies managed by the firm are targeted to provide equity capital for approximately $20 billion in non-agency mortgage origination over the next two to three years.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. corporate profits soar in second quarter; economic growth raised

WASHINGTON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - U.S. corporate profits surged to a fresh record high in the second quarter, boosted by robust demand and higher prices, suggesting that an anticipated slowdown in economic growth this quarter because of soaring COVID-19 cases could be temporary. The jump in profits reported by the...
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Gap Stock Climbs on Swing to Second-Quarter Profit, Surging Revenue

Gap (GPS) - Get Report climbed Thursday after the apparel-and-accessories retailer swung to a second-quarter profit, beating Wall Street's expectations, and boosted guidance thanks to a surge in sales. Shares of the San Francisco company at last check were up 6.3% to $28.02. Gap reported earnings of $258 million, or...
Financial Reports104.1 WIKY

Royal Bank of Canada beats quarterly profit expectations

TORONTO (Reuters) – Royal Bank of Canada beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly profit on Wednesday, after it released reserves set aside to cover credit losses and as the lender saw strong growth across its banking, wealth management and capital markets units. Canada’s largest lender by market value reported overall net...
Real Estatethemreport.com

Mortgage Apps Rebound After Down Week

The Market Composite Index, a measure of mortgage loan application volume, increased 1.6% on a seasonally-adjusted basis from one week earlier. On an unadjusted basis, the Index increased 1% compared to the previous week. The Refinance Index increased 1% from the previous week and was 3% higher than the same...
Real EstateFOXBusiness

Mortgage rates dip, lifting purchase applications, refis

Lower mortgage rates are boosting interest in buying a home. Demand for mortgage applications increased 1.6% in the past week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association's weekly survey. That demand also saw the seasonally adjusted Purchase Index increase 3% from one week earlier. "Treasury yields fell last week, as investors...
RetailPosted by
WWD

Guess Inc. Logs $63 Million Quarterly Profit

Click here to read the full article. Guess Inc. continues to make gains. But Wall Street keeps asking for more.  The apparel, accessories and footwear retailer revealed earnings Wednesday after the market closed, improving on top and bottom lines compared with the same time last year. But an outlook predicting more downward trends to come — and quarterly revenues below pre-pandemic levels — caused company shares to nosedive more than 6 percent in after-hours trading. More from WWDAbse-èl RTW Spring 2022Photos of Hill House Home's Mermaid Drop CollectionEmerging Chinese Fashion Influencers to Know in 2021 [Photo] Still, Carlos Alberini, chief executive officer, said...
Marketsnationalmortgagenews.com

Nonbank lender profits fall to five quarter low, but still top average

Profits at independent mortgage banks and bank subsidiaries tumbled in the second quarter to a two-year low, reflecting both margin compression and slowing production, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. The Quarterly Mortgage Bankers Performance Report reported a net gain of $2,023 per origination, or 73 basis points, for the...
Financial Reportsktwb.com

Bank of Nova Scotia beats profit estimates for third quarter

TORONTO (Reuters) – Bank of Nova Scotia beat analysts’ estimates for third-quarter profit on Tuesday, driven by smaller-than-expected provisions and improvement in its Canadian and international banking divisions from last year’s sluggish performance. Net income excluding one-off items rose to C$2.6 billion, or C$2.01 a share, in the three months...

Comments / 0

Community Policy