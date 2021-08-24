NEWS RELEASE

August 24, 2021

Modified Public Library Hours

The City of Santa Maria Public Library will operate under modified hours on Thursday, August 26th for an All-Staff training. The main Library at 421 South McClelland Street will be closed from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. and will be open 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. The Library website www.cityofsantamaria.org/library is available for accessing electronic resources and book drops are available for returning materials. Library staff apologizes for the inconvenience. The nearest open Libraries, that morning, are:

Arroyo Grande Library – 800 W. Branch – (805) 473-7161 – 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Lompoc Public Library – 501 E. North Ave. – (805) 875-8775 – 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Nipomo Library – 918 W. Tefft St. – (805) 929-3994 – 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The Santa Maria Public Library’s main Library, branch Libraries and Bookmobile are open in accordance with the local health emergency declared by the County. Passport services are available by appointment at the main Library. The Library also offers 24/7 digital resources including downloadable eBooks, movies, magazines, and audiobooks. Online databases and programs, email reference service, veterans’ resources, updates about the Library’s operations, hours, and more are available online at www.cityofsantamaria.org/Library. Patrons may also apply for a free Library card online.

Follow the Library on social media for updates on programming, resources, and services. Facebook: Santa Maria Public Library and Instagram: @santamaria_publiclibrary.

Questions may be directed to (805) 925-0994 extension 8563.

Department: Public Library

Contact Person: Joanne Britton, Librarian III

Telephone Number: (805) 925-0994 extension 8563

Email Address: jbritton@cityofsantmaria.org