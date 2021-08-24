Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Maria, CA

Modified Public Library Hours

Posted by 
Santa Maria, California
Santa Maria, California
 7 days ago

NEWS RELEASE

August 24, 2021

Modified Public Library Hours

The City of Santa Maria Public Library will operate under modified hours on Thursday, August 26th for an All-Staff training. The main Library at 421 South McClelland Street will be closed from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. and will be open 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. The Library website www.cityofsantamaria.org/library is available for accessing electronic resources and book drops are available for returning materials. Library staff apologizes for the inconvenience. The nearest open Libraries, that morning, are:

Arroyo Grande Library – 800 W. Branch – (805) 473-7161 – 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Lompoc Public Library – 501 E. North Ave. – (805) 875-8775 – 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Nipomo Library – 918 W. Tefft St. – (805) 929-3994 – 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The Santa Maria Public Library’s main Library, branch Libraries and Bookmobile are open in accordance with the local health emergency declared by the County. Passport services are available by appointment at the main Library. The Library also offers 24/7 digital resources including downloadable eBooks, movies, magazines, and audiobooks. Online databases and programs, email reference service, veterans’ resources, updates about the Library’s operations, hours, and more are available online at www.cityofsantamaria.org/Library. Patrons may also apply for a free Library card online.

Follow the Library on social media for updates on programming, resources, and services. Facebook: Santa Maria Public Library and Instagram: @santamaria_publiclibrary.

Questions may be directed to (805) 925-0994 extension 8563.

Department: Public Library

Contact Person: Joanne Britton, Librarian III

Telephone Number: (805) 925-0994 extension 8563

Email Address: jbritton@cityofsantmaria.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Santa Maria, California

Santa Maria, California

16
Followers
67
Post
5
Views
ABOUT

Santa Maria is a city near the Central Coast of California in northern Santa Barbara County. It is approximately 65 miles (105 km) northwest of Santa Barbara and 150 miles (240 km) northwest of downtown Los Angeles. Its estimated 2019 population was 107,263,

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
August, CA
City
Lompoc, CA
Local
California Government
Lompoc, CA
Government
City
Santa Maria, CA
Santa Maria, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library Card#Digital Library#Library Website#Movies#Libraries#Arroyo Grande Library#Nipomo Library#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy