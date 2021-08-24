Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Black Diamond Advisory Continues Expansion of Global OneStream Software Talent into the United Kingdom

Times Union
 7 days ago

LONDON (PRWEB) August 24, 2021. Black Diamond Advisory, Title Sponsor of OneStream Software’s Global Conference, announces its expansion into the United Kingdom. Black Diamond Advisory is the leading Global Digital Finance Transformation firm and a OneStream Diamond Partner. Global client demands and expansion across EMEA prompted this latest strategic move by Black Diamond, the firm built to transform companies by creating an industry powerhouse of top talent from the most respected leaders in OneStream technology, together with consulting leaders in digital finance transformation.

www.timesunion.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Enterprise Software#Business Software#Diamonds#Uk#Onestream Diamond Partner#Emea#Prweb#Volkerwessels#Epm#Erp#Bi#Rpa#Cpm#Black Diamond Advisory#Bda#Black Diamond Co Founder#Onestream Solutions#Cfo#Hospitality Retail#Financial Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
Related
Marketsbostonnews.net

Enterprise Ict Spending Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2027 | Apple, Microsoft, Google, Dell

Worldwide Enterprise Ict Spending Market In-depth Research Report 2021, Forecast to 2026 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Worldwide Enterprise Ict Spending Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Microsoft, Google, Dell, Amazon Web Services, Apple, IBM, Adobe, Oracle, HP & SAP.
New York City, NYTimes Union

Harri Announces Growth Financing From Golub Capital

NEW YORK (PRWEB) August 31, 2021. Harri, an enterprise Employee Experience platform built for service driven industries, announced that it has received a significant round of growth financing from Golub Capital as part of a broader funding round totaling $30m. The financing will be used to capitalize on the strong momentum in the large enterprise market, accelerate growth into new verticals, and further amplify Harri’s position as the leader in verticalized human capital and workforce management technology space.
TechnologyTimes Union

AudioFetch Continues Global Expansion with New Customers in 12 Countries

Leading Audio Over WiFi Technology is Now Available at More Locations in the United Kingdom, Italy, Sweden, Norway, Germany, Czech Republic and More. AudioFetch, a leader in audio over WiFi technology for audio entertainment, hearing assistance and translation services, has begun working with new customers in 12 more countries over the past 6 months..
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

Russia: Tinkoff Recognized as Most Innovative Digital Bank

Tinkoff states that its AI [artificial intelligence] banking strategy seeks to transform its service via personalization. Tinkoff says it has expanded the use of AI across its financial and lifestyle services to provide tailored advice, automation of repetitive financial tasks, and interactive content. Oliver Hughes, CEO of Tinkoff Group, said...
Businessblooloop.com

MediaMation continues EU expansion

MediaMation Inc., a leader in immersion entertainment technology, has been continuing to innovate despite the challenges presented by the global pandemic and is now celebrating a number of new installations and projects with trusted partners and clients. As the entertainment industry begins to recover, new solutions will help providers to bounce back.
BusinessSilicon Republic

Proptech Plentific secures $100m Series C funding for US expansion

The company plans to further develop its tech to boost digitalisation across the property and facilities management space. Property management and maintenance software company Plentific has raised $100m in Series C funding, led by new investors Highland Europe and Brookfield Technology Partners. Existing investors A/O PropTech and Target Global, as...
Businessmartechseries.com

Blueshift Announces Global Expansion

Blueshift, the leading AI-Powered Customer Data Platform, today announced the expansion of its SmartHub Customer Data Platform (CDP) in Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) regions, adding to its proven success in North America. The company appointed two highly experienced executives, Stuart Gordon and Sumit Ramchandani to lead the expansion into Europe and Asia-Pacific (APAC) respectively. Additionally, Blueshift is launching an option for customers to host their data on European soil, further enabling customers to be compliant with the evolving privacy and security frameworks. The expansion to these new regions comes on the heels of Blueshift’s $30M Series C financing round earlier this year.
Economyhypebeast.com

PayPal Expands Cryptocurrency Trading Support to the United Kingdom

PayPal has now expanded its cryptocurrency support across the pond to the United Kingdom. Much like its U.S. counterpart — which launched almost a year earlier — the new service in the U.K. will allow users to buy, hold and sell cryptocurrencies to their liking. Supported currencies include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash. You’ll also be able to track cryptocurrency prices in real-time via the PayPal app and access other kinds of information relating to risks and opportunities.
Worldkpopstarz.com

BTS Achieves Platinum Certifications in the United Kingdom and Japan

BTS adds another certification to their list of achievements with their latest hit songs attaining platinum certifications. Keep on reading to know more. BTS Achieves Platinum Certifications Japan with 'Butter'. According to the Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ) on August 24 KST, BTS' hit digital single, "Butter," had surpassed...
BusinessComputer Weekly

Inchcape picks Rise with SAP on Google Cloud to motor on digital

Inchcape, a London-based automotive sector company whose roots go back to British imperial India, has chosen SAP’s Rise service on Google Cloud for the next phase of its business growth. Rise with SAP is a subscription service that packages managed cloud infrastructure and managed services in one contract. At its...
MarketsPosted by
The Press

New Analysis from Global Industry Analysts Reveals Steady Growth for Cloud Managed Services, with the Market to Reach $78.6 Billion Worldwide by 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Cloud Managed Services - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
EconomyHPCwire

UK’s New Extreme Scale Computing Center to Advance Fusion Energy

As the world barrels toward a dark climate future, many people’s hopes increasingly rest with major technological breakthroughs – including, perhaps most famously, fusion energy. Stable fusion energy reactors would reshape the world virtually overnight by providing an enormous amount of low-radioactivity, zero-carbon energy, but stabilizing those reactions has been an extraordinary – and thus far, largely fruitless – struggle for decades. Now, the UK Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA) and the Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC) have announced a new extreme scale computing center focused on delivering fusion energy.
Economysgbonline.com

Black Diamond Names Industry Veteran As Business Unit Director, Ski

Black Diamond Equipment appointed industry veteran Mike Hattrup as business unit director for its ski category. Hattrup brings a solid background in the ski and outdoor industries including sales, marketing, product development, and brand director roles to the position. “We are very excited to have someone with Mike’s stature join...
Businesschannele2e.com

Cognizant Acquires DevOps Software Talent From Hunter Technical Resources

Global IT consulting firm Cognizant has acquired the digital engineering arm of Hunter Technical Resources. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 521 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here. See...
Economymining-technology.com

Caterpillar to offer AI-based drilling tech for Champion’s Canada mine

Mining company Champion Iron has signed a letter of intent (LOI) with US-based Caterpillar (CAT) for AI-powered drilling technologies on Cat equipment at its Bloom Lake Mine in Canada. The LOI involves the progressive deployment of a remote-controlled, semi-autonomous and fully autonomous Cat electric drilling fleet. This will leverage the...
Softwarechannele2e.com

MSP Software Provider ConnectWise Hires Australia, New Zealand Talent

MSP software and services provider ConnectWise has hired multiple senior managers for newly created positions in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region — with an emphasis on MSP partner engagement in Australia and New Zealand. The key hires include:. LogicMonitor, Oracle NetSuite and Autotask veteran veteran Harry Guy as senior manager,...
BusinessTimes Union

Longbow Advantage Announces Launch of The Rebus Platform's Inventory Operations - New Product Announcement Follows Year of Record Growth

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (PRWEB) August 31, 2021. Longbow Advantage, the industry-leading consulting company behind The Rebus® Platform and the global leader in warehouse visibility, today announced the arrival of its newest product to market, Rebus Inventory Operations. Rebus Inventory Operations provides protection from massive financial risk with improved inventory fulfillment...
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Iot Security Software Market Is Booming Worldwide | Infineon Technologies, Symantec, Trend Micro, Digicert

Worldwide Iot Security Software Market In-depth Research Report 2021, Forecast to 2026 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Worldwide Iot Security Software Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Cisco Systems, Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, Symantec Corporation, Trend Micro, Digicert, Infineon Technologies, ARM Holdings, Gemalto NV, Kaspersky Lab, CheckPoint Software Technologies, Sophos Plc, Advantech, Verizon Enterprise Solutions, Trustwave & INSIDE Secure SA.

Comments / 0

Community Policy