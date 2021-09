To be quite honest with you, I was really hoping I wouldn't make it to "home decor" TikTok simply because I knew I would end up buying everything that was shown to me. I have a weak spot when it comes to shopping-related finds of any kind on TikTok, but once the Amazon-focused home decor roundups started populating my for you page, I had no option but to add one too many items to my cart. If you're like me and are looking to spruce up your space without spending a ton, this story will blow your mind.