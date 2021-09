SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has urged expectant mothers to get a COVID vaccination amid a dramatic rise of unvaccinated mothers-to-be becoming seriously ill with the virus. Expectant women run a higher risk of severe illness and pregnancy complications from the coronavirus, including perhaps miscarriages and stillbirths. But their vaccination rates are low, with only about 23% having received at least one dose, according to CDC data. “The vaccines are safe and effective, and it has never been more urgent to increase vaccinations as we face the highly transmissible delta variant and see severe outcomes...