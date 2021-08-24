Cancel
Business

SmithGeigerFATHOM Rebrands to VIVID ZERO | The SmithGeiger Group's creative division, FATHOM is now VIVID ZERO

Times Union
 7 days ago

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) August 24, 2021. A year ago, in the midst of the global pandemic, SmithGeiger teamed up with acclaimed advertising executive, Michael Vamosy, to form a new creative division called SmithGeigerFATHOM. Now, a year into the journey, and after landing mega clients like Showtime PPV Boxing, Headspace, ABC News, NBC Universal, and Black News Channel, SmithGeigerFATHOM is rebranding to VIVID ZERO.

Jake Paul
Business
Economy
PodcastTimes Union

Network of Executive Women launches radio show, podcast

'Advancing ALL Women’ and ‘r|Evolution’ branch out to new media. Network of Executive Women (NEW) has launched a new internet radio show, ‘Advancing ALL Women,’ with host Sarah Alter, NEW President and CEO, as well as a podcast, ‘r|Evolution,’ with host Cassandra Worthy. ‘Advancing ALL Women’ features host Sarah Alter...
BusinessTimes Union

Milliken & Company Selects MarketingProfs for Enterprise B2B Marketing Training

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) August 31, 2021. MarketingProfs, a global leader in B2B marketing training and consulting, announced today that Milliken & Company has selected MarketingProfs PRO Enterprise training to develop and enhance the skills of its 140 global marketers. With a firm commitment to sustainability, Milliken applies its materials science...
EconomySFGate

Startup Venture Creators' Legal Targets Content Producers With Online Contract Services

Longtime attorney Eric Farber has launched Creators’ Legal, an online platform that offers contract templates and other dealmaking tools designed for content creators. The website offers a range of industry standard contracts, as well as the ability to sign and store agreements in a “digital briefcase.” The contracts are drafted by content and media lawyers and cater to filmmakers, musicians, social influencers and content creators, podcasters and live theater. Users have access to a form builder where they can input the information relevant to their needs, then use the platform to send the contract out for signature.
BusinessTimes Union

Responsum Health Launches Republic Investment Opportunity Campaign

WASHINGTON (PRWEB) August 31, 2021. Responsum Health (Responsum) is pleased and excited to announce the launch of its new public investment opportunity campaign. After years of continued growth, including the launch of five new healthcare support apps that currently serve more than 10,000 members and the formation of various partnerships with key players across the healthcare landscape, Responsum is poised to take another step forward in our mission of supporting and empowering patients, caregivers, advocates and providers, alike through the expansion of digital health literacy resources.
Businessmartechseries.com

DoubleVerify To Acquire EMEA-Based Ad Verification Company, Meetrics

DoubleVerify, a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Meetrics GmbH (“Meetrics”, the “Acquisition”), a leading European ad verification company headquartered in Berlin, Germany, in an all-cash transaction. The Meetrics sales, product and engineering teams will continue to operate from offices in EMEA, fortifying and expanding DV commercial operations in the region. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021.
Businessmartechseries.com

Vivid Seats Strengthens Leadership Team

Key Appointments Include Chief Operating Officer, Chief Marketing Officer and General Counsel. Vivid Seats Inc. (“Vivid Seats” or the “Company”), a leading marketplace that utilizes its powerful technology platform to connect millions of fans with thousands of ticket sellers across hundreds of thousands of live events each year, announced three key appointments to strengthen its leadership team. Dan Timm will serve as Chief Operating Officer, Tyra Neal will serve as Chief Marketing Officer and David Morris will serve as General Counsel, each reporting directly to Vivid Seats Chief Executive Officer Stan Chia.
MoviesNew Haven Register

Filmarket Hub's Sitges Pitchbox Announces Mentors for First Showrunners LAB

For the seventh consecutive year, the Filmarket Hub platform and Catalonia’s Sitges Festival are co-organizing the Sitges Pitchbox, an international pitching event focused on genre feature films and series currently in development. New this year, the traditional pitching competition will be complemented by the Showrunners LAB, an introductory and advisory...
BusinessTimes Union

TechnoMile Announces Additional Senior Leadership Hires to Further Ignite Growth and Innovation

MCLEAN, Va. (PRWEB) August 31, 2021. TechnoMile, a leading provider of innovative cloud solutions that empower companies to pursue, win and retain more business with the government from capture through contract, today announced the additions of Ravi Aiyer as its new vice president of engineering, and Shayne Forsyth as its new vice president of marketing. These hires, along with the recent appointment of Kevin Brancato as senior vice president of product strategy, represent a strategic focus on adding seasoned leaders who enhance the company’s ability to advance its best-in-class cloud platform, serve its rapidly growing client base and accelerate growth. TechnoMile recently announced new funding partnerships with both K1 Investment Management and Bridge Bank’s Technology Banking Group, which have powered the company’s hiring surge.
InternetTimes Union

Wikipedia Co-Founder to Launch Roundtable Discussion on "Universal Network of Encyclopedias"

COLUMBUS, Ohio (PRWEB) August 31, 2021. At a cultural moment in which the media is becoming ever more opinionated and centralized—and less trusted to report all the facts—Dr. Larry Sanger, co-founder of Wikipedia, is announcing an initiative to decentralize the world’s encyclopedias. A new non-profit aims to promote technical standards and software that will make it easier to find high-quality information and a global range of opinion. Sanger and a group of like-minded technologists incorporated the non-profit Knowledge Standards Foundation (KSF) late last year and have been making preparations to launch a deep-dive seminar / discussion group that will hash out the details. The mostly-volunteer group has started several software projects.
New York City, NYTimes Union

Harri Announces Growth Financing From Golub Capital

NEW YORK (PRWEB) August 31, 2021. Harri, an enterprise Employee Experience platform built for service driven industries, announced that it has received a significant round of growth financing from Golub Capital as part of a broader funding round totaling $30m. The financing will be used to capitalize on the strong momentum in the large enterprise market, accelerate growth into new verticals, and further amplify Harri’s position as the leader in verticalized human capital and workforce management technology space.
BusinessTimes Union

Planet DDS Welcomes New Director of Conversions, Matthew Junk

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (PRWEB) August 31, 2021. Planet DDS, the nation’s leading provider of cloud-based dental practice management and imaging solutions, is very pleased to welcome its new Director of Conversions, Matthew Junk. Matthew joins Planet DDS with a wealth of experience in healthcare IT, including serving as the Vice...
Businessboxofficepro.com

Entertainment Marketing Executive Amy Tunick Joins National CineMedia (NCM) as Company’s First Chief Marketing Officer

PRESS RELEASE — National CineMedia (NCM), the largest cinema advertising network in the U.S., announced Monday that Amy Tunick has joined the company in the newly created role of SVP, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) to lead its integrated marketing team. She will oversee NCM’s brand strategy, creative development, marketing solutions, consumer marketing, studio relations and public relations, working collaboratively across the organization.
Musicedmidentity.com

Elohim Releases Vivid Second Volume of ‘Journey To the Center of Myself’

After dropping the first volume of her personal series, Journey to the Center of Myself, Elohim has unveiled the second in the story. Los Angeles-based producer Elohim goes beyond the norm in the electronic music scene by telling personal stories through her music. Her powerful, persuasive vocals and energetic tunes bring her talent into the sunshine of those who listen. And beyond her beats, she’s not afraid to speak freely about mental health and share her shadows to bring light into dark moments when life gets challenging.
TV & VideosComicBook

Fan-Hated Marvel Movie Streaming Soon on Amazon Prime

There's absolutely no shortage of Marvel movies for fans to experience, between the Marvel Cinematic Universe and titles within other franchises. Of course, some fans think a few of these blockbusters didn't stick the landing as well as others — and it looks like one of the films in that category is soon headed to streaming. 2003's Daredevil movie is expected to be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video beginning Wednesday, September 1st. This will give subscribers the opportunity to experience or revisit the film, which sees Ben Affleck famously portraying the Man Without Fear, in a cast that also includes Jennifer Garner as Elektra, Colin Farrell as Bullseye, and Michael Clarke Duncan as The Kingpin.
Behind Viral VideosThe Verge

HBO Max and YouTube are now on Spectrum TV

Two of the biggest players in streaming, HBO Max and YouTube, have officially arrived on Spectrum TV. It’s the first time the apps have been supported on Spectrum TV, Charter’s digital cable provider and live TV app, and users will be able to access content from both apps through the platform’s guide on channels 2004 for HBO Max and 2003 for YouTube. Users will also be able to find them by searching the guide or from the guide’s apps menu. (A subscription to HBO Max, which costs $10 per month with ads or $15 to go ad-free and unlock same-day theatrical releases, will still be required to access the content.)
TV & VideosVulture

HBO Max Is Coming to Cable (If You Have Spectrum TV)

If you still have cable television, then in the words of Olivia Rodrigo — who probably doesn’t even know the word “cable” — good 4 u, because Spectrum TV announced that HBO Max and YouTube will be arriving to their Spectrum Guide platform starting today. (Netflix, it should be noted, is already there.)
Businessmartechseries.com

Benefitfocus Appoints Ana Perez, Chief Marketing Officer

Respected benefits marketing leader brings deep industry experience to advance company brand value and growth. Benefitfocus, Inc. , an industry-leading benefits technology platform that simplifies benefits administration for employers, health plans and brokers, announces the appointment of Ana Perez as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Perez is a key addition to the company’s leadership team with a demonstrated track record creating high-performing teams and advancing digital marketing strategies to enable growth. She will be responsible for all aspects of marketing — with a focus on driving brand value, accelerating growth and advancing customer engagement.
BusinessTimes Union

Ephesoft and Speridian Technologies Announce Strategic Global Alliance Partnership

IRVINE, Calif. (PRWEB) August 31, 2021. Ephesoft Inc., a leader in intelligent document processing automation and data enrichment solutions, and Speridian Technologies, a global information technology consulting and services company, today announced their global alliance partnership. This strategic alignment will help mutual clients across many industries to automate document-centric processes and significantly increase operational efficiency while improving data accuracy. Together, Speridian Technologies and Ephesoft will not only help customers realize their digital transformation goals but set them up for a successful path toward hyperautomation.
Businessmartechseries.com

Medigus: Gix Media to Acquire 70% of Leading Innovative Media-Tech Company Cortex Group for Approximately $11 Million

Gix Internet finished the first six months of 2021 with revenues of ~$ 16.4 million, Cortex Group Revenues for the first six months of 2021 amounted to ~$ 12.3 million. Medigus Ltd., a technology company engaged in advanced medical solutions, innovative internet technologies and electric vehicle and charging solutions, announced today that its affiliate Gix Internet (36.74% on a fully diluted bases) (TASE: GIX), a global marketing technology (MarTech) solutions company for online performance-based-marketing, announced that Gix Internet’s subsidiary, Gix Media signed a definitive agreement for the purchase of 70% at Cortex Group, an innovative media-tech company that has developed expertise in turning original content into a profit center through user traffic acquisition.
Technologymartechseries.com

Backtracks Podcast Analytics and Advertising Measurement Certified by The IAB Tech Lab

Backtracks, the technology infrastructure platform for end-to-end podcast management, advertising and data analytics, announces today that it has been certified by the IAB Tech Lab. The platform is now Podcast Measurement compliant for analytics, advertising metrics and measurement. The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) and IAB Tech Lab are organizations for the advertising, media and marketing industries helping to set standards, measurement, and compliance guidelines. Using Backtracks podcast analytics and advertising measurement allows for advertisers and publishers to gather insights into listener engagement during ad play, including the percentage of ad completion along with analytics and reporting capabilities. This certification further confirms Backtracks’ safe and privacy-centric ad experience for consumers.

