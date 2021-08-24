Cancel
Reds activate Tejay Antone, DFA Sean Doolittle

By Doug Gray
redlegnation.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe all knew that it was likely that Tejay Antone would be activated today prior to beginning the series with the first place Milwaukee Brewers. Last week we heard manager David Bell suggest as much as long as his final appearance in Louisville while on rehab on Sunday went as expected. It was the other move that may have been a bit of a surprise: The Cincinnati Reds designated left-handed reliever Sean Doolittle for assignment to make room on the 26-man roster for Antone.

