LA Rams: Hello Corey Bojorquez, so long Kyle Markway

If you want to count the number of injuries to the LA Rams players so far, that number is alarming. But if you focus on the severity of the injuries afflicting the LA Rams players so far, the severity is such that all but one player has been able to return to practice within a couple of weeks. Of course, the one exception is running back Cam Akers, but so far it appears that the LA Rams are holding out hope that he will be back in time for the NFL playoffs.