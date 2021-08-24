LA Rams: Hello Corey Bojorquez, so long Kyle Markway
As we had reported yesterday, the LA Rams achieved their 80-man roster threshold by waiving just three players: DB Paris Ford, RB Raymond Calais (with a designation for Injured Reserve if he clears waivers), and QB Devlin Hodges. The Rams only needed three players, because they cleared two roster spots by assigning both punters, Corey Bojorquez and Johnny Hekker, to the team’s COVID-19/reserve list. Five roster spots needed to be cleared. Five roster spots were cleared.ramblinfan.com
