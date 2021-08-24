Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Chi Phi to Streamline Chapter Management with Chapterspot and Billhighway's greekbill Platform

Times Union
 7 days ago

TROY, Mich. (PRWEB) August 24, 2021. Billhighway|greekbill, an industry-leading financial services duo dedicated to multi-chapter organizations, are thrilled to announce a new partnership with Chi Phi Fraternity (Chi Phi). Chi Phi will optimize chapter financial and member-management workflows with the seamless integration of Billhighway’s greekbill financial platform and ChapterSpot’s innovative database technology.

www.timesunion.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prweb#Billhighway Greekbill#Truth#Personal Integrity#Brothers#Crm#Salesforce
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Houston, TXtsu.edu

Texas Southern University Partners with Apple to Become a Community Center for Coding and Creativity.

Today, Texas Southern University announced it will become a community center for Coding and Creativity as part of Apple’s Community Education Initiative and Tennessee State University’s HBCU C2. The teaching and learning initiative is designed to empower Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) to expand technology and creativity experiences within their institutions and broader communities.
Collegesumd.edu

Provost Welcomes Back Faculty, Applauds Their Success in Innovating, Adapting

Senior Vice President and Provost Jennifer King Rice sent the following email to faculty and academic staff:. I hope you were able to find some time for rest and renewal over the summer, and are looking forward to reconnecting with our community. I remain honored to step into my new role on campus, and I am especially delighted to welcome you to the 2021-22 academic year.
EconomyTimes Union

Over 40 Recognized at 2021 AAEA & WAEA Joint Annual Meeting

Awards five Fellows, 32 individuals, and two new appreciation clubs. Over 1,300 participanted in the 2021 AAEA &WAEA Joint Annual Meeting (Hybrid), which took place on August 1-3 at the JW Marriott Austin and virtually online. On Monday, August 2, AAEA Awarded five Fellows, two new appreciation clubs and over 30 awards at this year’s Awards and Fellows Recognition Ceremony:
EconomyPosted by
Chicago City Wire

Resources from the LGBTQ+ Community for Business Growth

Chicago Area Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce Recently issued the following announcement. Bernadette Smith is a proud LQBTQ+ woman, sought-after speaker, and founder of The Equality Institute. She works hard to help organizations and companies to become more diverse, by helping them develop amazing DEI programs that are modern and effective.
Elon, NCELON University

NC IDEA CEO Thom Ruhe to receive entrepreneurial leadership honor

Thom Ruhe, president and CEO of NC IDEA, a private foundation committed to helping North Carolinians realize their full entrepreneurial potential, will receive the Elon University Medal for Entrepreneurial Leadership during a presentation on Oct. 7. Hosted by the Doherty Center for Creativity, Innovation and Entrepreneurship and the Martha and...
Cincinnati, OHmynews13.com

Devona Stripling named program manager of Cincinnati Chamber's Women Excel platform

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber has hired a longtime professional development leader to help guide programs aimed at helping women advance in the workplace. The Chamber has tapped Devona Stripling as the program manager of the Women Excel (WE) platform. She’ll oversee the various WE programs that provide networking, education, mentoring and leadership development for women in business.
Collegessmcm.edu

Alumna Awarded Research Grant from Phi Chi Honor Society

India Oates '21 was awarded a $509 Mamie Phipps Clark Research Grant from Psi Chi over the summer of 2021. The award "highlights research projects by Psi Chi students and faculty advisors focusing on diverse populations and issues." Her project, "Transgender and Gender Non-Conforming Individuals’ Dehumanizing Beliefs and Experiences" was originally conceived and developed though directed research with Assistant Professor of Psychology Kristina Howansky in the spring 2021 semester. The study aims to identify how transgender and gender non-conforming (GNC) individuals experience dehumanization and examine how their beliefs about stereotypes may mediate the association between dehumanization and harmful mental health effects and the association between dehumanization experiences and self-dehumanization. This study will help fill in gaps in the current psychological body of literature. Limited research has examined the associated effects of dehumanization, nor has past dehumanization work focused on transgender and GNC individuals’ perspectives. Grant funding will be used to compensate a large sample of online survey participants recruited from Academic Prolific.
EconomyAxios

Senior Marketing Director of Program Experience

Under the direction of the Vice President of Marketing and consistent with the Christian mission of the YMCA, the Senior Marketing Director for Program Experience will lead marketing strategy and execution of key association programs including day camp (camp marketing and counselor recruitment), afterschool/preschool, youth and adult sports (soccer, basketball, flag football, etc.), aquatics (lessons, lifeguard recruiting, swim team) as well as impact programs including Y Readers, Y Achievers, Level Up and Safety Around Water (SAW).
Williamsburg, VAPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

SMCM’s Zeta of Maryland Chapter of Phi Beta Kappa Receives Recognition at Triennial Council

St. Mary’s City, MD- Academic Program Coordinator and Departmental Web Specialist for Psychology Angela Draheim virtually attended the 46th Phi Beta Kappa (PBK) Triennial Council Meeting on August 3-6, 2021. During the council’s meeting of chapter delegates, St. Mary’s College of Maryland’s Zeta of Maryland Chapter of PBK was recognized by the National Office of […] The post SMCM’s Zeta of Maryland Chapter of Phi Beta Kappa Receives Recognition at Triennial Council appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Roxboro, NCpiedmontcc.edu

PCC’s Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society chapter advisor earns five-star status

During Piedmont Community College’s (PCC) Fall 2020 induction ceremony for its new Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) members, PCC President, Dr. Pamela G. Senegal, challenged the current and new members to strive to reach Five-Star Status. These students accepted the challenge and achieved the goal within three months. To strengthen the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy