Staten Island, NY

Celerant Technology® Partners with HLC™ Enabling Independent Bicycle Dealers to Streamline Inventory and Order Fulfillment

 7 days ago

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PRWEB) August 24, 2021. Celerant Technology, a leading provider of innovative retail solutions for the bicycle industry, today announces a new partnership and integration with HLC. HLC is a leading wholesale distributor in the bicycle industry servicing the United States and Canada. The integration connects Celerant’s all-in-one bike shop point of sale and eCommerce software with the world’s best cycling brands- enabling independent bicycle dealers to streamline inventory, manage their bike shop and online business, and fulfill customer orders faster and more efficiently.

BusinessTimes Union

Longbow Advantage Announces Launch of The Rebus Platform's Inventory Operations - New Product Announcement Follows Year of Record Growth

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (PRWEB) August 31, 2021. Longbow Advantage, the industry-leading consulting company behind The Rebus® Platform and the global leader in warehouse visibility, today announced the arrival of its newest product to market, Rebus Inventory Operations. Rebus Inventory Operations provides protection from massive financial risk with improved inventory fulfillment...
Technologycrowdfundinsider.com

Gala Technology and FreedomPay Partner on Payments

And Freedom Pay have partnered on a payment solution, according to a note from the company. Gala offers a “cardholder not present” solution called SOTPay that allows secure remote transactions. FreedomPay offers a client experience platform that enables end-to-end consumer experiences by delivering dynamic offers, a customized check-out across all channels, and analytics through business intelligence.
RetailRetail Wire

Best Buy builds a virtual store to assist customers remotely

Distribution centers have taken on a more important role in retail as e-commerce ordering has dramatically expanded. Best Buy is now using one of its distribution centers not just to fulfill orders, but to engage with customers virtually. On its second-quarter conference call, Corie Barry, CEO, said the chain will...
BusinessTimes Union

For the 5th Time, DMD Systems Recovery Inc. Appears on the Inc. 5000

Inc. Magazine Reveals Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies—the Inc. 5000. DMD Systems Recovery Inc. (DMD) was recognized as one of America’s 5000 fastest growing private companies in 2020 by Inc. Magazine. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
Port Washington, NYTimes Union

Equipment Sales in the US Sports Specialty Market Grew 23% in the First Half of 2021, According to NPD

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. (PRWEB) August 31, 2021. Areas of the U.S. outdoor and sports industry experienced unprecedented highs over the past year and a half, as consumers sought refuge outdoors during the pandemic. This behavior is not a flash in the pan; in fact, equipment sales at sports specialty retail grew by 23% in the first half of 2021, compared to the same pre-pandemic period in 2019, according to The NPD Group. Contributing to this performance were 17% gains in brick-and-mortar store retail sales revenue and a 31% rise in e-commerce, across the combined categories of camping, climbing, water sports, protective gear, and accessories.
BusinessTimes Union

Ephesoft and Speridian Technologies Announce Strategic Global Alliance Partnership

IRVINE, Calif. (PRWEB) August 31, 2021. Ephesoft Inc., a leader in intelligent document processing automation and data enrichment solutions, and Speridian Technologies, a global information technology consulting and services company, today announced their global alliance partnership. This strategic alignment will help mutual clients across many industries to automate document-centric processes and significantly increase operational efficiency while improving data accuracy. Together, Speridian Technologies and Ephesoft will not only help customers realize their digital transformation goals but set them up for a successful path toward hyperautomation.
New York City, NYTimes Union

RSG Media Launches RSG Media Metadata Management (R3M), A Standalone Product Information Management Tool Tailored to the Needs of Media & Entertainment

NEW YORK (PRWEB) August 31, 2021. RSG Media Systems has announced the beta launch of R3M designed to enable Operators, Platforms, Programmers, and Studios to manage the metadata associated to their content assets in one place. The descriptive metadata about these assets has grown increasingly important with the explosion of OTT platforms competing for subscribers. These platforms rely on robust metadata to drive personalization and recommendations.
TechnologyTimes Union

Fleet Telematics Leader EROAD Appoints Trucking Industry Veteran to Head Company's Video Strategy

PORTLAND, Ore. (PRWEB) August 31, 2021. Transportation technology services company EROAD (NZX/ASX: ERD) today announced the appointment of Jim Angel as EROAD North America’s first-ever vice president of video telematics. In this newly-established role, Angel is responsible for EROAD’s video telematics product roadmap and go-to-market strategy, charged with overseeing the...
SoftwareTimes Union

Rentec Direct Expands Cash Payment Network with PayNearMe To Include Popular Retail Location

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (PRWEB) August 31, 2021. Rentec Direct, the highest-rated property management software solution, recently announced it has expanded its cash payment network with the addition of new retail locations. Powered by a partnership with electronic payment provider PayNearMe, the trusted cash payment platform for businesses in the property management sector, Rentec Direct Cash Payments feature allows landlords and property managers to accept rental payments in cash via the Rentec Direct platform. New retail locations will be available for renters to use starting on September 1st, providing additional value for landlords and property managers.
SoftwareTimes Union

LabArchives User Growth Grows at Record Pace Through the Pandemic

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (PRWEB) August 31, 2021. LabArchives™, the leading research data management SaaS application platform, has seen a trend of acceleration in growth in the past 18 months. Usage of LabArchives has increased more than 30% so far this year, which also constitutes a 50% increase over the same period from two years ago. More than 600 organizations around the world use LabArchives to manage their laboratory research data and document their findings.
SoftwareTimes Union

TMS Provider PCS Software Adds Trucker Tools Integration, Expanding Offerings for Real-Time Visibility, Freight Matching and Automated Load Booking

RESTON, Va. (PRWEB) August 31, 2021. Trucker Tools is again expanding the availability of its industry-leading digital freight management platform, announcing a new integration with Houston, Texas-based PCS Software, which provides an AI-powered technology suite used by thousands of shippers, carriers and brokers to plan, manage and execute end-to-end transportation services.
New York City, NYTimes Union

Harri Announces Growth Financing From Golub Capital

NEW YORK (PRWEB) August 31, 2021. Harri, an enterprise Employee Experience platform built for service driven industries, announced that it has received a significant round of growth financing from Golub Capital as part of a broader funding round totaling $30m. The financing will be used to capitalize on the strong momentum in the large enterprise market, accelerate growth into new verticals, and further amplify Harri’s position as the leader in verticalized human capital and workforce management technology space.
BusinessTimes Union

TechnoMile Announces Additional Senior Leadership Hires to Further Ignite Growth and Innovation

MCLEAN, Va. (PRWEB) August 31, 2021. TechnoMile, a leading provider of innovative cloud solutions that empower companies to pursue, win and retain more business with the government from capture through contract, today announced the additions of Ravi Aiyer as its new vice president of engineering, and Shayne Forsyth as its new vice president of marketing. These hires, along with the recent appointment of Kevin Brancato as senior vice president of product strategy, represent a strategic focus on adding seasoned leaders who enhance the company’s ability to advance its best-in-class cloud platform, serve its rapidly growing client base and accelerate growth. TechnoMile recently announced new funding partnerships with both K1 Investment Management and Bridge Bank’s Technology Banking Group, which have powered the company’s hiring surge.
EconomyTimes Union

Introducing the New Green Home Systems - A Nationwide Solar Company You Can Trust

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) August 31, 2021. The U.S. solar industry is vigorous and thriving, and consequently, consumers are faced with an abundance of choices in solar energy systems for their homes and businesses. It’s become more important now than ever for those deciding to make the lucrative and environmentally conscious switch to solar to be properly informed of their options in order to make the best decision for their individual situations and needs.
TechnologyTimes Union

Forcura Named 2021 SaaS Awards Winner In Healthcare Category

Forcura’s care coordination solution recognized in ‘Best SaaS Product for Healthcare/Pharmaceutical’ category. Forcura, a healthcare technology company that enables safer patient care transitions and coordination, today announced it was recognized by the 2021 Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Awards for its care coordination solution, which was named the winner of the ‘Best SaaS Product for Healthcare/Pharmaceutical’ category.
BusinessTimes Union

Bluefin Launches New Payment and Data Security Global Brand

ATLANTA (PRWEB) August 31, 2021. Bluefin has announced the launch of a new brand to reflect the company’s market position and dual-focus on innovative security solutions for both payments and sensitive consumer and company data, including Personally Identifiable Information (PII), Protected Health Information (PHI) and banking account data. Bluefin was...
TechnologyTimes Union

How Robotics innovations address key challenges in construction

TEL AVIV, Israel (PRWEB) August 31, 2021. OKIBO Robot is driving automation in the construction industry with new robotic automation solutions to address key challenges, including shortage of skilled professionals and efficiency. BuiltUp Ventures, The Tel Aviv- and New York-Based Venture Capital Firm is Continuing to Expand its 360-Degree Real...
SoftwareTimes Union

Doxim Launches Customer Communications Management (CCM) ROI Calculator

DETROIT (PRWEB) August 31, 2021. Doxim® (http://www.doxim.com ), the leading customer communications management (CCM) and engagement technology provider serving financial and regulated markets, today announced the release of a comprehensive ROI analysis calculator for Customer Communication Management (CCM). The calculator, developed in collaboration with Hobson & Company,  a research firm focused...
Newton, MAPosted by
pymnts

C-Store Brand Alltown Fresh Teams With Paytronix to Launch Mobile App

Global Partners convenience store brand Alltown Fresh has launched a customer-focused mobile app in collaboration with Paytronix, a digital guest experience platform, according to a Tuesday (Aug. 31) press release. Alltown Fresh Vice President of Marketing Joanna Linder said in the release that the new app will enable customers to...

Comments / 0

