BeeperMD is a mobile service that provides free at-home COVID-19 testing.

A family of eight in Southwest Florida was able to skip the possibility of COVID crowds and have their family tested at home.

For the Wardein family, traveling anywhere with their six children could pretty much be considered a team sport.

When a few of their family members started showing signs of COVID-19, this team of eight struggled to make their way to get tested.

“Getting folks to a testing site, and having an appointment, and having multiple appointments..it was quite the burden, and our positives are growing,” said Stephanie Williams Wardein.

With so many people living under one roof, wife and mother of six, Stephanie Wardein said once her family started showing signs of covid, they needed answers faster than COVID testing sites could provide.

“So my oldest was tested on Sunday or Monday and we got results on Wednesday and my husband goes down two days later and his results Friday...I mean we would be lucky to get back to school by Christmas at that rate,” said Wardein.

With a house full of potentially positive family members, Stephanie says the company, BeeperMD provided a solution.

The answer, free at-home COVID testing in less than two days after booking.

The Florida company says their medical staff's services are free for families needing two or more tests, and for individuals, there is a same-day booking fee.-that can be covered by insurance.

“This service was absolutely easy, for a family of eight she was in and out, she was in and out in under an hour and all of the safety precautions were there. so very accommodating very easy, and it gets you back to bed if you need that sooner than later," said Wardein.

Online, their services are listed under COVID testing sites on Lee Health's website but say the link is not an endorsement or recommendation.

