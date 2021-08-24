Beloved Watertown Produce Market Closes After A Century Of Bringing People Together

When you Google “Ana Castillo” the predictive search algorithms prompt you first to select “Ana Castillo, novelist.” That, no doubt, is because Castillo is widely known and admired for her beautiful, complicated longer fiction, particularly the passionate “Peel My Love Like an Onion” (1999), a Chicago story about a disabled Chicana flamenco dancer at a crossroads far from her glorious youth as a famed artist. Also: “So Far From God” (1993), “The Guardians” (2007) and “Give It to Me” (2014). It’s likely her five novels register because they received the most attention. Her first novel, “The Mixquiahuala Letters” (1986), won the American Book Award from the Before Columbus Foundation. “So Far from God” earned widespread praise, including a New York Times Notable Book of the Year citation and a rave by Barbara Kingsolver in the Los Angeles Times Book Review.