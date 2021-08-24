Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grocery & Supermaket

Beloved Watertown Produce Market Closes After A Century Of Bringing People Together

By Courtney Dorning
Posted by 
WFAE
WFAE
 7 days ago

Russo's, a produce market in Watertown, Mass., for more than 100 years, is closing this fall, and that means shoppers are about to lose a favorite store and a dear and trusted friend. SHERYL JULIAN: The town's bereft. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. Sheryl Julian is a former Boston Globe food...

www.wfae.org

Comments / 0

WFAE

WFAE

3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
966K+
Views
ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Louise Kelly
Person
Ari Shapiro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Watertown#Food Drink#Boston Globe#Ferrari#Italian#Copyright Npr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
Country
China
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Boston, MANECN

Fiore's Market in Revere Is Closing After 43 Years in Business

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A neighborhood grocery store and meat market that has been around for a long time is shutting down. According to a Facebook post from the place, Fiore's Market in Revere is closing permanently, with the note saying the following:. After 43 years...
EconomyPosted by
Hudson Valley Post

Popular Hudson Valley Companies Named Fastest-Growing in U.S.

A local brewery, computer store, food supplier and car detailing business are among the fastest-growing companies in the entire country. A list of the 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America was put out by Inc. this week. Being on the list is usually a huge achievement, but doing it during a global pandemic is even more extraordinary.
San Angelo, TXwearebreakingnews.com

Anti-mask Leader Sick With COVID, Uses Contraindicated Medicine And Dies

Caleb Wallace, the anti-mask leader who led protests against the use of masks and confinement measures in the United States, died of COVID-19 on Saturday, August 28, after being hospitalized for almost a month. © (Caleb Wallace) Caleb Wallace passed away at age 30, refused a COVID-19 test after beginning...
IndustryEntrepreneur

A Record-Breaking 44 Container Ships are Stuck Off the Coast of California

This story originally appeared on Business Insider. Forty-four freight ships are stuck awaiting entry into California's two largest ports, the highest number recorded since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Marine Exchange of Southern California reported on Saturday. The queue is a result of the labor shortage, COVID-19-related disruptions,...
PoliticsPosted by
The Week

Is rural America becoming a new Confederacy?

What if the polarization of American politics and rise of right-wing populism in the Republican Party are a function of rural parts of the country becoming more like the historic South?. That is the surprising suggestion of Will Wilkinson in a fruitfully provocative Substack post. Wilkinson is something of an...
RestaurantsPosted by
Only In New Jersey

The Menu Changes Nightly At This Hidden Gem Restaurant In New Jersey

Most of the time, when someone calls a restaurant a hidden gem, it can feel like a bit of a letdown. However, we know of one restaurant in New Jersey that is truly the definition of a hidden gem. It’s off the beaten path, it’s family-owned, and it doesn’t look like a typical restaurant. You can’t search the menu online either. We’re talking about 15 Fox Place.
Louisiana StatePosted by
WFAE

Ida Leveled The Karnofsky Shop, Louis Armstrong's Second Home

Another piece of New Orleans's rich jazz history has crumbled to the ground. The building where musical great Louis Armstrong spent much of his childhood is no longer standing after Hurricane Ida battered the city. 427 South Rampart Street was called the Karnofsky Shop, after the family who lived there.
MusicAlternative Press

Frances Forever hopes ‘paranoia party’ can bring people together

Frances Forever, otherwise known as singer-songwriter Frances Garrett, has perfected their sound on paranoia party. Garrett guides listeners to the peak of their emotions, balancing melody and melancholy without pushing anyone over the edge. Refusing to be confined to any labels, the EP whirls between lighthearted doo-wop (“depression”), jazz (“daytime”) and more.
Books & Literaturethetahoeweekly.com

Obi Kaufmann, Artist, author, poet and naturalist

I open the field atlas, “The Forests of California,” and hold it in my hand. It’s weighty. The soft cover is reminiscent of a canvas and bears the artist’s rendering of a green forest with a purple owl flying overhead. I fan through it. A drawing of yet another owl stares back at me.
Museumscreativeloafing.com

Zuckerman Museum of Art: The Labor of Remembrance

The Labor of Remembrance: Print and Textile Works by Louise Bourgeois (Aug. 28-Dec. 11) — Louise Bourgeois calls upon both subtle and obvious metaphors associated with textiles within her work: the spider, the needle, clothing, and flax. The careful presentation of a select grouping of her works in association with those comprising This Mortal Coil further establishes the relationship of craft with contemporary artistic practice.
Chicago, ILnewcity.com

Hard Facts: A Review of Ana Castillo’s “My Book of the Dead”

When you Google “Ana Castillo” the predictive search algorithms prompt you first to select “Ana Castillo, novelist.” That, no doubt, is because Castillo is widely known and admired for her beautiful, complicated longer fiction, particularly the passionate “Peel My Love Like an Onion” (1999), a Chicago story about a disabled Chicana flamenco dancer at a crossroads far from her glorious youth as a famed artist. Also: “So Far From God” (1993), “The Guardians” (2007) and “Give It to Me” (2014). It’s likely her five novels register because they received the most attention. Her first novel, “The Mixquiahuala Letters” (1986), won the American Book Award from the Before Columbus Foundation. “So Far from God” earned widespread praise, including a New York Times Notable Book of the Year citation and a rave by Barbara Kingsolver in the Los Angeles Times Book Review.
IndustryPosted by
WFAE

A Nebraska Plant Used A Toxic Ethanol Source. A Town Is Now Living With Contamination

In one small Nebraska town, residents are living alongside unprecedented pesticide contamination, all stemming from a local ethanol plant. The plant once made headlines for its unorthodox way of making the additive, but now researchers are investigating possible side effects, including bee die-offs, sick pets and health concerns. Christina Stella of Nebraska Public Media reports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy