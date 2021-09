I sat down with Nathan Adrian to catch up on his life post Olympics, and he’s been extremely busy with his personal businesses. While most Olympians with his resume and medal haul would have taken a break after the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials, Nathan did not have that luxury. Nathan and his partner and fellow Cal alum Will Copeland already own a pool and a thriving swim lessons business. That has kept them busy enough, but an opportunity developed for them to take the reins of a promising swim club, and these two USA Swimming National Teammates felt they needed to act immediately and get to work. In this podcast Nathan unpacks the details of their expansion into running a full-fledged USA Swimming Swim Club.