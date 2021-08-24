HMP Global's WoundCon to Host First-of-Its-Kind Virtual Skills Workshop to Enhance Hands-on Skills Practice Across Wound Care Settings

ATLANTA (PRWEB) August 31, 2021. Patients have trusted Dr. Anitha Reddy and her dental team for the past 25 years when they have needed the very best in comprehensive dentistry. Dr.Reddy leads a team of a Medical Director, a certified Laser Technician, nurse and aesthetician to provide medical spa services for Skin rejuvenation within her Atlanta and Alpharetta locations. Creative Dentistry & Med Spa provides a wide selection of dental services from general and preventive dental care to cosmetic and restorative dentistry. The coveted designation as a Top Patient Rated Dentist is based on superior ratings and reviews from actual patients. Find Local Doctors is a trusted online directory that helps consumers easily locate qualified physicians and dentists in their area. Creative Dentistry & Med Spa is among a premier group of dental practices receiving a large number of five-star patient ratings from reputable online sources. The exemplary dental team at Creative Dentistry & Med Spa provides patients of all ages with dental care in an inviting, warm and friendly atmosphere, with amenities that make this practice stand out from the rest. General dentistry, restorative dentistry and cosmetic dentistry services are offered by Dr. Reddy and her talented team. The state-of-the-art clinic provides a wide menu of dental services and advanced, cutting-edge treatments to help patients attain healthy, balanced and beautiful smiles. Creative Dentistry & Med Spa accepts many dental insurance plans and has financing and payment options available.