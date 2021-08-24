Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

White Sox reinstate Leury Garcia from injured list

By 670 Staff
Posted by 
670 The Score
670 The Score
 7 days ago

The White Sox have reinstated infielder/outfielder Leury Garcia from the 10-day injured list, they announced Tuesday before playing the Blue Jays in the evening.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

670 The Score

670 The Score

Chicago, IL
180
Followers
1K+
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

All the sports news from Chicago, including the Bear, Cubs, White Sox and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/670thescore
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Injured List#Concussion#Reinstated#The Blue Jays#Triple A Charlotte#Era#The White Sox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBfox32chicago.com

White Sox beat the Cubs 13-1

CHICAGO - Luis Robert homered twice, Dylan Cease tied a career high with 11 strikeouts and the Chicago White Sox pounded the Chicago Cubs 13-1. Eloy Jimenez, Yasmani Grandal and Brian Goodwin also connected for the White Sox, who went 5-1 against the Cubs this year. Robert, Jimenez and Goodwin...
MLBSouth Side Sox

White Sox Fall to the Cubs, but Life is Meaningless

What an oddball day for a Red Line Rivalry, White Sox fans. As the South Siders went for five in a row against the team with the worst active losing streak in the entire major leagues, the pressure was somehow on the better team. Coming into tonight 10 games ahead...
MLBbeaconjournal.com

Acquired from White Sox in a trade, Konnor Pilkington fitting right in with RubberDucks

When Konnor Pilkington came to Cleveland in the trade to the Chicago White Sox for Cesar Hernandez, the initial reaction was as expected. A 6-foot-3, 230-pound left-hander for the RubberDucks, he had a 3.48 ERA with 71 strikeouts and 21 walks in 62 innings, he held batters to a .173 average and had a 0.92 WHIP for the Double-A Birmingham Barons.
MLBnumberfire.com

Leury Garcia operating second base for White Sox on Tuesday evening

Chicago White Sox outfielder Leury Garcia is batting sixth in Tuesday's lineup against the Toronto Blue Jays. Garcia will man second after Cesar Hernandez was benched against right-hander Jose Berrios. numberFire's models project Garcia to score 8.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: Shocking movement on MLB top prospects list

The Chicago White Sox have had some big-time prospects throughout the last few years. We have seen stars like Luis Robert, Eloy Jimenez, Yoan Moncada, and Lucas Giolito come off the list and become great MLB players. As recently as this season, players like Andrew Vaughn, Michael Kopech, Nick Madrigal, and Garrett Crochet have graduated off the list of the top prospects and become full-time MLB players.
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

White Sox' Yasmani Grandal Back From IL, Lineup at Full Strength

Yasmani Grandal is back, Sox lineup at full strength originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago White Sox’ lineup is back together again — for the first time. Yasmani Grandal is back from the injured list, less than two months after having surgery to repair a torn tendon in his knee.
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

White Sox Activate Catcher Yasmani Grandal From 10-Day IL

The Chicago White Sox got Yasmani Grandal back on Friday, reinstating the switch-hitting catcher from the 10-day injured list. Grandal was in the starting lineup for the AL Central leaders in their series opener against the Cubs, batting sixth. He homered twice and drove in eight runs to lead the White Sox to a 17-13 victory.
MLBSouth Side Sox

The Curious Case of Yoán Moncada

As I familiarize myself with this behemoth of a White Sox team (coming from covering the 2021 Mets, this has been an absolute treat, let me tell you ...), I’ve come across a few eyebrow-raising stat lines. We addressed Lucas Giolito’s terrific second half last week, where we also came...
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

'Scary' White Sox roll to lopsided win over Cubs

In his first six seasons with the White Sox, Jose Abreu drove in 100 or more runs five times. He was pretty much a one-man wrecking crew from 2014-19, a dangerous hitter on a losing team. Times have changed. Abreu is still an RBI machine, but now the Sox have...
MLBchatsports.com

Cubs 7, White Sox 0: Patrick Wisdom and Rafael Ortega, your tables are ready

2021, of course, has become a lost season for the Chicago Cubs after the trade deadline selloff. But just for one night, we could pretend that the Cubs were the solid team perhaps playoff-worthy and the White Sox were the one going down meekly, instead of the 2021 reality of things being the other way around.
MLBMLB

No White Sox comeback after Lynn struggles

CHICAGO -- Even the best pitchers run into an occasional bad night. And that sentiment pretty much sums up Lance Lynn’s performance during a 7-0 White Sox loss to the Cubs (57-74) on Saturday at Guaranteed Rate Field. Lynn (10-4), who ranked a close second to the Yankees’ Gerrit Cole among American League pitchers in a recent MLB.com Cy Young Award poll, allowed seven runs on seven hits and three home runs in five innings.
MLBPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

More rest in works for White Sox, Tim Anderson

Shortstop Tim Anderson knows it makes sense to pick his spots. If that means coasting to first base on a routine fly ball or groundout every now and then, so be it. Or if it means getting a full day off as he was given Sunday to take care of his sore legs, carry on.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Runs hit streak to 14

Moncada went 2-for-4 in Saturday's 7-0 loss to the Cubs. Moncada was the lone highlight for the White Sox, collecting two of the four hits the team mustered. He extended his hitting streak to 14 games and is 19-for-53 (.358) with an .895 OPS during that stretch.
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

White Sox' Lucas Giolito: Dallas Keuchel ‘Very Close' Despite Results

Giolito: Keuchel ‘very close’ despite struggles originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Lucas Giolito waxed poetic about the two types of confidence – situational and overall – before the conversation turned to his Chicago White Sox rotation mate Dallas Keuchel. Where did the struggling right-hander rank in confidence?. Giolito smiled...

Comments / 0

Community Policy