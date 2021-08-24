2-year Backlog in Biologicals Manufacturing Hinders Medical R&D, Development of New Therapies for COVID-19

TYSONS CORNER, Va. (PRWEB) August 31, 2021. Among its many other effects, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020 seriously disrupted new drug testing, treatments, and in-person healthcare services. As medical centers were forced to focus on COVID-related care, and optional travel was curtailed by the need for physical distancing, patients’ access to clinical trial sites was reduced by some 80%.(1) In response, notes Dr. Harsha Rajasimha, founder and CEO of Jeeva Informatics, sponsors have moved rapidly to shift as much clinical trial activity as possible from centralized locations to the patients’ homes or nearby facilities such as pharmacies—with positive results. “Decentralization,” says Dr. Rajasimha, “has proven to be highly beneficial to sponsors and patients alike, and to significantly improve patient diversity, recruitment, and retention.”