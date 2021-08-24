Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

2-year Backlog in Biologicals Manufacturing Hinders Medical R&D, Development of New Therapies for COVID-19

Times Union
 7 days ago

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (PRWEB) August 24, 2021. One area where COVID-19 has had a substantial impact is the development and manufacturing of medicines, medical devices, and pharmaceutical products. The CDMO industry is showing enormous growth and projected to become a $315 billion industry by 2026.(1) However, the demand for products skyrocketed so quickly that supply has not been able to keep pace. According to Dr. Ian White, President and CSO of Neobiosis, a company that focuses on the science of regenerative medicine, demand has caused a two-year backlog of desperately needed cellular and acellular products for the use in research and clinical trials directed at treating the COVID-19 virus and its complications (AKA Post-COVID Syndrome).

www.timesunion.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#R D#2 Year Backlog#Covid#Cso#Neobiosis#Prweb#Aka Post Covid Syndrome#The Intensive Care Unit#Cdmo#Nature#Ind
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Industrypharmaceutical-technology.com

FDA expands approval to UCB’s Briviact for paediatric seizure treatment

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has expanded the indication for UCB’s Briviact (brivaracetam) CV tablets, oral solution and injection for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in patients aged one month or above. With the latest approval, the intravenous (IV) dose of Briviact will be available for the first...
Michigan StatePosted by
97.5 NOW FM

MSU Student Develops New, Low Cost COVID-19 Test

A Michigan State University student has developed a COVID-19 test that delivers faster results and is said to come with a lower price tag. The timing of the fourth-year MSU student's test is critical, as COVID cases in Michigan are on the rise due to the Delta variant, and students in Genesee County return to class. A mask mandate was issued earlier this month, requiring all students in Kindergarten through sixth grade in Genesee County to mask up as they return to class.
IndustryTimes Union

Decentralized Clinical Trials Boost Enrollment, Increase Patient Diversity

TYSONS CORNER, Va. (PRWEB) August 31, 2021. Among its many other effects, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020 seriously disrupted new drug testing, treatments, and in-person healthcare services. As medical centers were forced to focus on COVID-related care, and optional travel was curtailed by the need for physical distancing, patients’ access to clinical trial sites was reduced by some 80%.(1) In response, notes Dr. Harsha Rajasimha, founder and CEO of Jeeva Informatics, sponsors have moved rapidly to shift as much clinical trial activity as possible from centralized locations to the patients’ homes or nearby facilities such as pharmacies—with positive results. “Decentralization,” says Dr. Rajasimha, “has proven to be highly beneficial to sponsors and patients alike, and to significantly improve patient diversity, recruitment, and retention.”
Hampshire County, WVHampshire Review

Covid-19 facts, developments

Many patients are vaccine hesitant because of misconceptions about what material is in the vaccine as well as contraindications. With regard to the Johnson and Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, there are no metals, latex or preservatives. There are no contraindications to receiving the vaccine other than severe reactions to previous vaccines, such as anaphylaxis.
Medical & BiotechLas Vegas Herald

Myelodysplastic Syndromes Pipeline: Overview, Pipeline Drugs, and Therapeutics Assessment

Myelodysplastic Syndrome Pipeline report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenarios and growth prospects across the Myelodysplastic Syndrome market. A detailed picture of the Myelodysplastic Syndrome pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Myelodysplastic Syndrome treatment guidelines. Some of the key highlights of the...
Medical & BiotechLas Vegas Herald

Oral Mucositis Market: Analysis of Epidemiology, Pipeline Products, and Key Companies Working in the Space

DelveInsight's Oral Mucositis Market Insights Report offers a detailed analysis of the disease, its causes, symptoms, diagnostics modalities, and treatment options. The Oral Mucositis market report also offers comprehensive insights into Oral Mucositis market size, epidemiology, emerging therapies, market drivers, market barriers, ongoing clinical trials, key collaboration in the space, and key pharmaceutical companies actively pushing Oral Mucositis market size growth forward.
Midland, TXMidland Reporter-Telegram

COVID therapy nothing new for Midlanders wanting help

Last week, Medical Center Hospital in Odessa announced a partnership that will allow it to open a Regeneron Infusion Center at the MCH campus. It’s the same treatment that has been available in Midland for around a year for those at high risk of disease progression. According to the Center...
Industryrdworldonline.com

Building a foundation for good manufacturing practices: From R&D to production

The transition from R&D to pharma manufacturing can be a pretty high hurdle to clear for many companies in the life sciences industry. Scaling up to a manufacturing process requires a considerable investment in time and money – and a thorough knowledge of current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP). Larger companies...
Scienceajmc.com

Meta-Analysis Highlights Promising Efficacy, Safety of Approved CAR T-Cell Products

Researchers found the 3 treatments—axicabtagene ciloleucel, tisagenlecleucel, and lisocabtagene maraleucel (liso-cel)—showed promising efficacy and safety results across histological types, although they noted a need for more real-world data to validate the efficacy of liso-cel. With multiple chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell treatments on the market, researchers have begun collecting real-world...
Sciencebcm.edu

New use of screening technology finds SARS-CoV2 treatment target in lab setting

Finding effective treatments for SARS-CoV-2, the viral agent responsible for COVID-19, has been difficult but researchers at Baylor College of Medicine are working to find a potential solution. Much attention has been placed on vaccine development aimed at boosting human immunity to the virus. However, vaccines are not 100% effective...
Mobile County, ALWKRG

Ascension Providence Offers Antibody Therapy for COVID-19

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Ascension Providence will offer monoclonal antibody treatments amid a surge in coronavirus cases in Mobile County. MOBILE, Ala. (Aug. 20, 2021) — In response to the surge of COVID-19 cases, Ascension Providence is offering an investigational medical treatment in which monoclonal antibodies are given to patients with mild-to-moderate symptoms of COVID-19.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
MyChesCo

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. Announces FDA Breakthrough Device Designation

NEWTOWN, PA — Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSDT) (TSX: HSM) announced that it has received Breakthrough Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for its PoNS™ device with the proposed indication for use as a temporary treatment of dynamic gait and balance deficits due to symptoms from stroke, to be used as an adjunct to a supervised therapeutic exercise program in patients 22 years of age and over.

Comments / 0

Community Policy