Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

UPDATE 1-Nordstrom raises revenue forecast as customers return to stores

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

(Adds background, forecast)

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Nordstrom Inc raised its fiscal 2021 revenue forecast on Tuesday, as Americans buy more apparel and footwear at its stores following the easing of coronavirus restrictions.

The resumption of social gatherings, school and college has encouraged people to splurge on everything from tops to dresses, emptying inventories of clothing chains and helping department store chains rebound from last year’s slump.

Nordstrom said it expects revenue to rise over 35% in fiscal 2021, compared with more than 25% forecast previously. Analysts on average expect revenue to jump 29%, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Revenue rose to $3.66 billion in the second quarter, from $1.86 billion a year earlier, beating market expectations. (Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

173K+
Followers
200K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nordstrom Inc#Americans#Refinitiv Ibes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Financial ReportsPosted by
Reuters

Zoom's tepid growth forecast takes shine off billion-dollar quarter

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM.O) posted its first billion-dollar revenue quarter but signaled a faster-than-expected easing in demand for its video-conferencing service after a pandemic-driven boom, sending its shares tumbling 11%. The company on Monday forecast third-quarter revenue between $1.015 billion and $1.020 billion, compared with...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Reuters

Zoom beats quarterly revenue estimates

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Zoom Video Communications Inc beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly revenue on Monday as demand remained strong for its video-conferencing service from more companies embracing hybrid work. Revenue in the second quarter ended July 31 rose 54% to $1.02 billion, beating analysts’ average estimate of $991 million,...
MarketsSan Diego Business Journal

Petco Quarterly Revenue Tops $1.4 Billion

Petco Health and Wellness Co. Inc. (Nasdaq: WOOF), the Rancho Bernardo-based pet supply retailer and services supplier, announced net income of $75.1 million on revenue of $1.43 billion for its second quarter, which ended July 31. In the same quarter one year ago, Petco reported net income of $7.4 million...
Posted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-TSMC to raise prices of chips - WSJ

(Updates with background on chip shortage) Aug 26 (Reuters) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co , the world’s largest contract chip manufacturer, is raising prices by as much as 20%, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. The company plans to increase the prices of...
Financial ReportsShareCast

Sopheon revenue rises as it converts customers to SaaS

The AIM-traded firm said its annualised recurring revenue reached $19.8m in the six months ended 30 June, from $16.5m a year earlier, which it said demonstrated “strong progress” on its software-as-a-service (SaaS) transition goals. Gross annualised recurring revenue retention for the year to date stood at 97%, compared to 94%...
Financial ReportsPosted by
WWD

Nordstrom Reports Q2 Improvements, Raises Outlook Amid Headwinds

Click here to read the full article. Nordstrom Inc., citing continued improving trends across categories and geographies as well as headwinds in the supply chain and rising costs, reported net earnings of $80 million, or 49 cents a diluted share for the second quarter, compared to a loss of $255 million, or $1.62 a share, in the year-ago period. Based on top- and bottom-line improvements in the last two quarters, the Seattle-based retailer upped its forecasts for the year. Revenue growth is seen at 35 percent, versus 25 percent previously forecast. EBIT margin is seen at 3 to 3.5 percent of...
Businesskitco.com

Sandvik raises revenue target for Manufacturing Solutions segment

STOCKHOLM, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Sweden's Sandvik said on Wednesday it had set new financial targets for its business segment Manufacturing Solutions, lifting the unit's goal for sales in the wake of several recent acquisitions. The world's biggest maker of metal-cutting tools said it was lifting the unit's revenue target...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Return on Capital Employed Insights for Nordstrom

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro it seems like during Q1, Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) brought in sales totaling $2.92 billion. However, earnings decreased 383.33%, resulting in a loss of $85.00 million. In Q4, Nordstrom earned $30.00 million, and total sales reached $3.65 billion. Why ROCE Is Significant. Changes in earnings and...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Footwear News

Q2 Earnings: Nordstrom Raises Full Year Outlook + More

FN keeps track of all of our earnings coverage for retailers and footwear companies here. August 24: Nordstrom (JWN) Earnings: Net earnings were $80 million, or $0.49 per diluted share. Sales: Sales were to $3.6 billion, marking a 101% increase from Q2 in 2020. CEO Comments: “Our second quarter results demonstrate the strength of our two brands, the power of our ‘closer to you’ strategy and the success of our iconic Anniversary Sale,” said CEO Erik Nordstrom. “We capitalized on improving customer demand with focused execution, healthy inventory sell-through and continued expense management to deliver strong quarterly results.” Outlook: Nordstrom updated its full year outlook...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Standard Bank plans to open virtual 'mall' to boost revenue

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Africa’s largest bank by assets will within years transform into a marketplace where clients can also access rivals’ products and a variety of services beyond just banking, it said on Friday, targeting substantial growth in profitability and revenues by 2025. Standard Bank said it is...
Businessinvesting.com

Coach owner Tapestry forecasts higher revenue, profit as luxury demand returns

(Reuters) - Coach handbag maker Tapestry Inc forecast annual revenue and profit above estimates after posting better-than-expected results on Thursday, expecting vaccine-aided reopening of economies to boost demand for designer apparel and purses. Resumption of social events and growing vaccination rates are expected to aid sales of handbags, shoes and...
RetailPosted by
Reuters

T.J. Maxx owner beats sales estimates as customers return to stores

Aug 18 (Reuters) - TJX Cos Inc (TJX.N) on Wednesday beat market estimates for quarterly net sales, as the easing of COVID-19 restrictions prompted Americans to return to the retail chain's brick-and-mortar discount apparel stores. Off-price retailers including TJX's T.J. Maxx and Burlington Stores Inc (BURL.N) weathered a tough past...
Economytcbmag.com

Back-to-School Shopping Buoys Target’s 2Q Sales

Whether consumers shop in stores or online, they’re continuing to spend loads of cash at Target. That was one of the takeaways from the retailer’s second quarter earnings report released Wednesday morning. Target Corp. reported second quarter total sales of $24.8 billion, a 9.4 percent increase from the same quarter...

Comments / 0

Community Policy