Aug 24 (Reuters) - Nordstrom Inc exceeded quarterly sales estimates on Tuesday, as Americans bought more apparel and footwear at its stores after coronavirus-driven restrictions eased.

Revenue rose to $3.66 billion in the second quarter, from $1.86 billion a year earlier. Analysts on average expected a figure of $3.36 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data. (Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)