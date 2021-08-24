Cancel
US health officials recommend diabetes screenings begin at age 35

By Scripps National
San Diego Channel
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOverweight and obese Americans should undergo screenings for diabetes five years earlier than previously advised. The new guidance from the U.S. Preventative Services Task Force says overweight individuals should get screened at age 35, not 40. The recommendations were published in the Journal of American Pediatrics where health officials conclude...

