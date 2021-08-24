Cancel
Colorado Springs, CO

State health officials say back-to-school vaccines are more important than ever

By Jessica Gruenling
 7 days ago
COLORADO, Colo. (KRDO)-- As kids head back into the classrooms, The Colorado Department of Health and Environment is urging parents to get their kids routine vaccines.

CDPHE says kids 11 and younger should protect themselves from 16 other infectious diseases like measles, whooping cough, and mumps.

"I think that really one of the things we want to make sure during the pandemic, in particular, is that we aren’t faced with an outbreak within a pandemic. For instance, if there was a measles outbreak or chickenpox in the school, all of those things may inhibit kids being back in in-school learning," said Sara Saporta-Keating with Children's Hospital Colorado.

From mid-March 2020 through mid-April 2020, data from the Colorado Immunization Information System showed a 37.8% decline in childhood and adolescent vaccines administered per week compared to the same time the previous year.

During the 2020-2021 school year, with the exception of hepatitis B, immunization rates for school-required vaccines fell among kindergartners. Coverage for polio and chickenpox fell below 90%.

"Last year there was a lot of hesitancy," said Randall Seeman with Peak Vista Medical Center

"In all age groups, but even in the early age groups when we have a number of vaccines that are given relatively frequently during that first year of life," said Saporta-Keating.

Health officials in Colorado Springs say they're starting to see those numbers come back up, but now is not the time to let up.

"More people are getting out, so we’ve seen an uptick in wellness checks in general," said Seeman.

At the Falcon Peak Health Center kids in District 49 can get their back to school and sports physicals. They are also administering the Pfizer vaccine there.

Children's Colorado has vaccine resources here.

Colorado has tools to help parents and guardians make informed choices about vaccinating their children.

  • COVax4Kids.org helps people find out if their children are eligible for low- or no-cost vaccines and helps them find a provider who gives them.
  • COVaxRecords.org directs people on how to request vaccination records for their children.
  • COVID19.colorado.gov/well-child provides more information about the safety of well-child checkups during the pandemic.
  • COVaxRates.org makes it easy for people to look up vaccination and exemption rates for schools and child care facilities in Colorado so they can make the best decision for their children.

The post State health officials say back-to-school vaccines are more important than ever appeared first on KRDO .

Colorado State
KRDO News Channel 13

75% of adult Coloradans have at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Governor Jared Polis announced as of August 31, 75% of adult Coloradans have been vaccinated with at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. According to the state, Colorado has averaged around 4,300 vaccines a day among people 12 and up within the past week. Roughly 55% of people between 12 and 17 have The post 75% of adult Coloradans have at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine appeared first on KRDO.
El Paso County, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Long discussion Tuesday between health department, commissioners about COVID pandemic in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, COLO. (KRDO) -- The increase in COVID cases because of the Delta variant led health officials to resume appearing at a Board of Commissioners meeting to provide an update on how the viruses are affecting the county. El Paso County The county's Department of Public Health had ended the in-meeting briefings earlier The post Long discussion Tuesday between health department, commissioners about COVID pandemic in El Paso County appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

District 49 suspends in person learning at 2 high schools due to COVID-19 outbreak investigations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Falcon School District 49 has suspended in-person learning for two schools following one COVID-19 outbreak and one suspected outbreak. Monday, D49 suspended in-person learning for Patriot High School in Peyton due to "multiple infectious diseases present in the community, and a shortage of available guest teachers." Since the closure, the The post District 49 suspends in person learning at 2 high schools due to COVID-19 outbreak investigations appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo parents hold protest over county-wide school mask mandate

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Hundreds of Pueblo parents and community members gathered outside the Pueblo Department of Health and Environment building Tuesday to protest a mask mandate in schools. Friday, the PCDPHE issued a Public Health Order requiring all individuals ages two and up to wear facial coverings while inside at all grade schools, childcare The post Pueblo parents hold protest over county-wide school mask mandate appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado State
KRDO News Channel 13

Out-of-state patients admitted in Colorado hospitals amid surge of COVID cases

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- 13 Investigates has learned Colorado Springs hospitals are taking a small number of patients from out-of-state as COVID-19 cases continue to surge. "Colorado is feeling the strain of not only the rest of the country but also strain within our own region on those increasing COVID numbers," UCHealth Chief Medical The post Out-of-state patients admitted in Colorado hospitals amid surge of COVID cases appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Mental health calls rise at Mt. Carmel as U.S. troops leave Afghanistan

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The last U.S troops have left Afghanistan after nearly two decades, ending America's longest war.   While the war might physically be ending, mentally, the war cast lingering effects on several veterans. Representatives from Mt. Carmel, a local nonprofit offering veteran mental health services, told KRDO they've been inundated with calls The post Mental health calls rise at Mt. Carmel as U.S. troops leave Afghanistan appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado State
KRDO News Channel 13

CSU-Pueblo to require masks indoors regardless of vaccination status

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State University-Pueblo announced Monday facial coverings will be mandatory for all students, employees, and visitors while indoors regardless of vaccination status beginning Tuesday, August 31. This announcement comes as a Public Health Order requiring masks for all individuals two and older at all Pueblo County Schools goes into effect. Tues., The post CSU-Pueblo to require masks indoors regardless of vaccination status appeared first on KRDO.
Falcon, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

D49 suspends classes at Patriot High School due to ‘multiple infectious diseases’

FALCON, Colo. (KRDO) -- After receiving criticism for their controversial COVID-19 policies, Falcon School District 49 has suspended in-person classes at Patriot High School in Peyton. Sunday evening, parents and students at the high school received an email saying classes were canceled due to 'multiple illnesses.' In a statement to 13 Investigates, a district spokesperson The post D49 suspends classes at Patriot High School due to ‘multiple infectious diseases’ appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado State
KRDO News Channel 13

UCHealth recognized as top employer in Colorado

COLORADO (KRDO) -- UCHealth was named the top employer in Colorado by Forbes in their 2021 Best Employers By State ranking. The list was released after surveying roughly 80,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 500 employees. “As the largest non-military employer in southern Colorado, we are thrilled to see UCHealth also recognized as The post UCHealth recognized as top employer in Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo County, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Classes canceled again for Pueblo District 70 school due to air conditioning issues

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- For the third day, Pueblo County School District 70 was forced to close Desert Sage Elementary due to an air conditioning issue. On Monday, Desert Sage and Prairie Winds elementary schools dismissed students early due to HVAC and air conditioning issues. Both schools were closed Tuesday. Now, the district says The post Classes canceled again for Pueblo District 70 school due to air conditioning issues appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Students with non-fever symptoms won’t be sent home at D49 school

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- In an email obtained by KRDO, Horizon Middle School's nurse outlined to staff at the school that students showing symptoms like a sore throat, cough or runny nose won't be sent home. According to the email, only students with a fever will be sent home. The email goes on to The post Students with non-fever symptoms won’t be sent home at D49 school appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado State
KRDO News Channel 13

Hurricane Ida evacuees could be coming to Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- City Councilman Richard Skorman said Monday that plans are being discussed by individuals and local organizations to help some of the evacuees from Hurricane Ida near New Orleans. ABC A similar effort was conducted with evacuees of Hurricane Katrina 16 years ago this week. Skorman said that specifics and an The post Hurricane Ida evacuees could be coming to Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Rent continues to rise in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The cost of rent continues to rise in Colorado Springs. According to a report by Apartment List, rent in the Pikes Peak area increased 2% month-over-month. As of August, Colorado Springs ranks #52 among the nation's largest cities. However, data shows rent is increasing throughout the nation's 100 largest cities. The post Rent continues to rise in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Teller County, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Cripple Creek Junior/Senior High School closed Monday for COVID-19 exposures

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (KRDO)-- On Sunday night, Cripple Creek Victor School District was made aware of multiple COVID-19 exposures at the Junior and Senior High School, prompting them to close the school Monday. The district is currently working with Teller County Public Health to come up with the best reopening plan. "It just seemed like The post Cripple Creek Junior/Senior High School closed Monday for COVID-19 exposures appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Police involved at District 12 school board meeting as parents protest mask mandate

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Parents and protestors lined up outside of the District 12 School Board meeting Monday evening, angry about the district-wide mask mandate. On August 18, D12 announced all students, staff, and visitors would be required to wear a mask while inside, regardless of vaccination status. That mandate went into effect on The post Police involved at District 12 school board meeting as parents protest mask mandate appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

School District 11 in Colorado Springs draws closer to possibility of COVID-19 mask mandate

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- Students and staff in 33 District 11 elementary schools likely will be required to wear masks by the middle of next week if the current surge in COVID-19 cases doesn't subside. KRDO D-11 spokeswoman Devra Ashby revealed Friday that the district is now on a five-day evaluation period; she said that The post School District 11 in Colorado Springs draws closer to possibility of COVID-19 mask mandate appeared first on KRDO.
Public Health
KRDO News Channel 13

Vaccinations other than COVID-19 lag for school children statewide

COLORADO, (KRDO)-- As students across Colorado head back to school, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) asks parents and guardians to keep vaccine-preventable diseases out of Colorado classrooms and help ensure continued and safe in-person learning. While children 11-years-old and younger are not yet eligible for any of the COVID-19 vaccines, there are The post Vaccinations other than COVID-19 lag for school children statewide appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

District 12 parents protest over mask requirements

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Parents protested outside of Cheyenne Mountain Junior High School on Wednesday morning, saying they're not happy with District 12's decision to require masks in the classroom. Mary Louise Fiddler, who helped organize the protest, says she doesn't think the COVID-19 numbers in Colorado Springs warrant the mandate. "I feel like The post District 12 parents protest over mask requirements appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo County, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

New mask mandate coming to Pueblo city buildings and schools

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, the Pueblo County Department of Public Health and the Environment began working to create a public health order requiring masks for students in Pueblo County schools. KRDO learned Thursday that another order with be drafted to issue a mask mandate for all city buildings in Pueblo as well. "I've asked The post New mask mandate coming to Pueblo city buildings and schools appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

District 20 sees sharp rise in quarantines since school year began Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Since the start of the school last week, Academy School District 20 has seen a steady increase of quarantines and isolations. Last year, the number of quarantines, isolations, and COVID cases primarily rose among the district's staff. This year, D20 says the numbers are rising among the students.  “In some The post District 20 sees sharp rise in quarantines since school year began Monday appeared first on KRDO.

