Steve Clarke claims he has experienced the most “disruptive” and “troublesome” period of his Scotland tenure ahead of the World Cup qualifying triple-header. Midfielders Scott McTominay and Stuart Armstrong were already ruled out of the Group F fixtures against Denmark, Moldova and Austria and they were joined by injured Celtic duo James Forrest and Greg Taylor, who both missed the Hoops’ 1-0 cinch Premiership defeat by Rangers at Ibrox on Sunday.