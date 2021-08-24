Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Recalls Embarrassing Encounter With JAY-Z

By Alex Zidel
hotnewhiphop.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt seems that a ton of people in the entertainment industry have awkward stories about JAY-Z. Most recently, we've heard tales from EST Gee, Benny Blanco, Sean Paul, and more about the hip-hop legend, and now actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is sharing his embarrassing encounter with the all-time great. The...

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
Person
Sean Paul
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Person
Benny Blanco
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Gold Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MoviesFrankfort Times

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II starstruck by Keanu Reeves

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II was starstruck by Keanu Reeves when he started work on 'The Matrix 4'. The 35-year-old actor has an undisclosed role in the upcoming sequel and admitted he felt flustered when he heard the franchise lead - who reprises his role as Neo in the movie - speak on set for the first time.
Movies/Film

Black Manta Gets More to Do in ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,’ Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Says

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s upward trajectory over the last few years simply can’t be stopped. The Aquaman actor was first introduced to most audiences through his performance as the villainous Black Manta in the billion dollar-grossing comic book movie, and he’s set to reprise his role in the sequel. This time, however, he’ll be enjoying a more significant role and a better script.
MoviesKATU.com

Actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II talks "Candyman"

We talk to the star of "Candyman" Yahya Abdul-Mateen II about the new film hitting theatres Friday!. Oscar winner Jordan Peele unleashes a fresh take on the blood-chilling urban legend: Candyman. Filmmaker Nia DaCosta (Little Woods upcoming Captain Marvel 2) directs this contemporary incarnation of the cult classic. For as...
NFLPosted by
Rolling Stone

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II: How a Son of Oakland Became Hollywood’s New Prince

This story originally ran in the July 2020 issue of Rolling Stone. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II walks into a downtown Oakland diner carrying a half-dozen shoeboxes stacked to his chin and makes his way — carefully — to a booth. He’s barely gotten settled when a fortysomething dude at the next table calls over to him: “Excuse me, I hate to bother you …” You can see Abdul-Mateen tense up ever so slightly, as if waiting to see whether this guy is a fan of HBO’s Watchmen (on which Abdul-Mateen played Dr. Manhattan), or maybe Aquaman (Black Manta), or Us (Lupita Nyong’o’s...
MoviesComicBook

The Matrix 4 Star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Speaks About the Film's Fresh Perspective

With his role in Nia DaCosta's Candyman hitting theaters, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has been doing the press rounds, and that inevitably has led to some talk about Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and The Matrix Resurrections, both long-awaited follow-ups to huge movies in which Mateen has reportedly key roles. Little solid information is known about either of the two movies, but Mateen -- who also played Doctor Manhattan in HBO's reinvention of the Watchmen mythology -- is deftly managing the series of questions that come out about each, right down to pretending he has cell phone problems when asked about his role in The Matrix Resurrections during a recent interview.
Las Vegas, NVPosted by
Deadline

Jake Gyllenhaal & Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Action Pic ‘Ambulance’ Drops Trailer At CinemaCon

Universal did drop something fresh during its presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Wednesday: the first look at Michael Bay’s action movie Ambulance.  In the pic, starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Eiza Gonzalez, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Garret Dillahunt, two robbers steal an ambulance after their heist goes awry. Mateen plays a working-class guy with a wife and a kid. He desperately need of $231,000 in cash and approaches Gyllenhaal, who plays an old bud involved in crime. Gyllenhaal’s character talks him into a $32 million bank heist. “I’m your brother, I’ll do anything for you, if you do anything for me,” says Gyllenhaal. Great moments from the trailer: Gyllenhaal lets a cop into the bank during the heist, which only complicates things. He’s eventually gunned down by the duo in a garages. Gonzalez arrives to save him. SWAT teams, guys getting thrown through glass, fast cuts, and the rapid rhythm that Bay does best. Gyllenhaal said at the top of the clip, “It’s the kind of movie made for a big old movie theater,” while calling out the AMC Village 7 as his fave venue. Ambulance opens February 18, 2022, Presidents Day weekend.
MoviesEmpire

Empire Podcast #479: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jude Law, Farewell Terri White

This week's Empire Podcast is a sad, sombre, reflective affair. Not because the Empire Podteam -- Chris Hewitt, Helen O'Hara, and James Dyer -- are particularly maudlin about the prospect of discussing the week's movie news, including the revelation that The Matrix 4 is now called The Matrix Resurrections, or reviewing (with the help of newcomer Katie Smith-Wong) Candyman, The Nest, Vacation Friends, Sweet Girl, and Our Ladies. And the interviews aren't laced with melancholy either, as Mike Muncer talks to Yahya Abdul-Mateen II about his role in the rebootquel of Candyman, while Beth Webb has a good old natter with Jude Law about The Nest.
MoviesLas Vegas Sun

How ‘Candyman’ star Abdul-Mateen became next big name

“What time is it?” Yahya Abdul-Mateen II wondered. “I don’t know. I’ve been in this room ...” He trailed off. “It could be any time of day right now.”. The bright lights and white backdrop of his windowless room conjured a void from which Abdul-Mateen had been videoconferencing for hours. He was doing remote press for “Candyman,” a new spin on the 1992 horror film with the 35-year-old actor playing Anthony, a painter mesmerized by the urban legend of a hook-handed killer. It’s said that Candyman can be summoned by speaking his name five times into a mirror, but as Anthony goes searching for the killer, he begins to see his own haunted face staring back.
MoviesComicBook

Candyman: Colman Domingo Explains Ending With Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Scene

Candyman ended with an intense series of events, to say the least! The horror film directed by Nia Da Costa (who goes on to helm The Marvels for a 2022 release) revisited the famous horror legend of Candyman, originally immortalized in movie form with Tony Todd in the 1992 movie. This time around, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II stepped in for a key role in the saga as Anthony McCoy (one which thoroughly satisfied fans of the original) and it called for Colman Domingo to step in as a character who largely facilitated Anthony's story. In an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com, Domingo opened up about his role in the end of the new Candyman movie.

Comments / 0

Community Policy