Scorching August heat wave rolls on!

The scorching August heat is set to stick around Kentucky and Southern Indiana as we head into the mid-week. Wednesday could be the hottest day of 2021 for some locations as we flirt with record high temperatures. Expect mid-90s for much of the area with Louisville metro getting close to the century mark. Of course, with a bit of humidity added in, heat indices will be between 100° and 105° during the hottest part of the day so take the usual precautions to beat the heat and find a cool spot when possible. While we shouldn’t see much relief from any pop-up thunderstorms, some of the data indicates a few storms could potentially drop into Southern Indiana late in the day Wednesday so don’t be surprised if you see a pop-up storm to briefly break the heat north of the Ohio River.

The big bubble of high pressure responsible for our heat wave should give way to the east late this week, allowing a bit more moisture to return to the area. Combine this with a weak boundary stretch out across the Ohio Valley and we should see a few isolated storm chances return. It will still be hot with highs into the low 90s through the weekend. Another front should drop in from the northwest early next week bringing a better chance for showers and storms plus knocking our afternoon highs back into the mid to upper 80s.

FORECAST

TONIGHT: Very warm and muggy. Low: 77°. Wind: Calm.

WEDNESDAY: Summer heat, near record highs. High: 99°. Wind: S 5 mph.

THURSDAY: More heat, a few isolated P.M. storms. High: 99°. Wind: S 5 mph.

