‘Prisoner’s Daughter’: Tyson Ritter Joins Brian Cox & Kate Beckinsale In Catherine Hardwicke Film

EXCLUSIVE : Tyson Ritter ( Preacher , Lodge 49 ) has joined the cast of Prisoner’s Daughter , the latest film from director Catherine Hardwicke ( Twilight , Thirteen ).

He’ll appear in the family drama opposite previously announced cast members Brian Cox ( Succession ) and Kate Beckinsale ( Underworld ).

The film written by Mark Bacci tells the story of Max (Cox), a tough but proud ex-con, who’s struggling to find a way to reconnect with his only daughter Maxine (Beckinsale), as well as his grandson; once he begins an attempt at reconciliation, his violent past once again catches up to him.

Ritter will play Maxine’s ex-husband Tyler, who fights with her to stay connected to their son Ezra.

Sam Okun is producing for Sam Okun Productions, with Marina Grasic of Oakhurst Entertainment. Robert E. Morgan, Chris Rasmussen, Guy Moshe, and Jai Khanna will exec produce, with Lachlan Towle and Bill Yates serving as co-producers.

Capstone Pictures is co-financing and will commence sales at TIFF. David Haring will serve as producer, with Capstone’s Cristian Mercuri and Ruzanna Kegeyan as executive producers.

Ritter is an actor and musician who recently appeared as a series regular on AMC’s Preacher , and recurred on the network’s dramedy, Lodge 49 .

He’s also appeared on the TV side in Amazon’s Betas , NBC’s Parenthood and more. His other film credits include the STX thriller Peppermint , Sebastián Lelio’s A24 title Gloria , starring Julianne Moore, The House Bunny , and Miss You Already , among others.

Ritter is known, on the music side, as the lead vocalist, bassist, pianist, and songwriter of the multi-platinum selling alternative rock band, The All-American Rejects.

He is represented by CAA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, and Behr Abramson Levy.