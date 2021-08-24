Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utah State

Utah Parents File Lawsuit Against State Over Law Banning Mask Mandates In Schools

By Editorial Standards
romper.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least a dozen parents are suing the state of Utah over legislation that effectively prohibits school districts from enacting universal mask mandates. In a lawsuit filed Monday, parents allege the state’s ban on schools mandating masks has deprived students at increased risk of severe illness of their right to a free public education as those children are now unprotected from Covid-19. They’ve asked a judge to strike down legislation passed by state lawmakers earlier this year that restricts school districts’ ability to implement mask mandates.

www.romper.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Local
Utah Health
State
Utah State
Local
Utah Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erin Mendenhall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#K 12 School#Cdc#The Salt Lake Tribune#Senate#Abc 4#Utah House#Fox 13#Cdc#Romper
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
ACLU
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

Texas Legislature sends sweeping GOP voting bill to governor

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The GOP-controlled Texas Legislature passed a broad overhaul of the state’s election laws Tuesday, tightening already strict voting rules and dealing a bruising defeat to Democrats who waged a monthslong fight over what they argued was a brazen attempt to disenfranchise minorities and other Democratic-leaning voters.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hill

Mike Richards out as 'Jeopardy!' producer

Mike Richards is out as the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" shortly after stepping down as host of the quiz show when past offensive comments of his resurfaced. "Mike will no longer be serving as EP of ['Wheel of Fortune'] and 'Jeopardy!' effective immediately," Sony business and legal affairs executive Suzanne Prete said in a Tuesday memo to staff on the two programs.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Defensive Biden tries to put Afghanistan behind him

A defensive President Biden sought to move on from the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan on Tuesday with a White House speech marking the end of the 20-year war. Biden insisted that the evacuation operation had been a “success” and pushed back hard against critics who have argued for an ongoing but modest American military presence.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

COVID recession pushed Social Security insolvency up a year

WASHINGTON (AP) — The sharp shock of the coronavirus recession pushed Social Security a year closer to insolvency but left Medicare’s exhaustion date unchanged, the government reported Tuesday in a counterintuitive assessment that deepens the uncertainty around the nation’s bedrock retirement programs. The new projections in the annual Social Security...

Comments / 0

Community Policy