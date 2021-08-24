Utah Parents File Lawsuit Against State Over Law Banning Mask Mandates In Schools

At least a dozen parents are suing the state of Utah over legislation that effectively prohibits school districts from enacting universal mask mandates. In a lawsuit filed Monday, parents allege the state’s ban on schools mandating masks has deprived students at increased risk of severe illness of their right to a free public education as those children are now unprotected from Covid-19. They’ve asked a judge to strike down legislation passed by state lawmakers earlier this year that restricts school districts’ ability to implement mask mandates.