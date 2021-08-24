Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Women's Health

How Are Late-Term Abortions Performed? It's A Straightforward Medical Procedure

By Editorial Standards
romper.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen an unmarried woman known as "Jane Roe" filed a lawsuit in 1970 to challenge Texas laws criminalizing abortion, she likely didn't anticipate the long-term repercussions her court battle would have on America. It's been 43 years since Roe v. Wade, but the controversy over a woman's right to terminate her pregnancy has never faded from public consciousness. In the ensuing decades, the nation's highest court would repeatedly be asked to review cases related to abortion restrictions, with many opponents of the procedure working to get Roe v. Wade overturned completely. The issue becomes especially heated during presidential elections, since presidents are tasked with nominating new Supreme Court justices and a conservative or liberal majority on the court has the potential to significantly impact future rulings on abortion rights.

www.romper.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Clinic#Abortion Laws#Medical Procedure#Supreme Court#The Guttmacher Institute#Planned Parenthood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Related
Women's Healthparsippanyfocus.com

Letter to the Editor: Opinion on the Legality of Abortion

As it stands today, the legality of abortion is one of the most hotly debated issues in American politics. One side finds legalizing abortion to be the legalization of murdering humans, and some find abortion to be against their faith, while the other side, people find that controlling abortion is akin to controlling the functions of people’s bodies. Historically, abortion has been illegal and unsafe, until Margaret Sanger’s push for it in the early 1900s, when it became legal. Its legality was upheld with the Supreme court case Roe v. Wade. Although abortion is immoral in some ways, it should be legal as no level of government has the right to restrict it.
Texas Statehoustonpublicmedia.org

Texas Abortion Providers Ask U.S. Supreme Court To Block Six-Week Abortion Ban

Texas abortion providers are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to issue an emergency stop to a law that would ban abortions in the state as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. Similar bans, sometimes referred to as "heartbeat laws," have been blocked from going into effect in about a dozen states across the country. Abortion advocates say the law would act as a de facto ban on the procedure because many women do not even realize they are pregnant until after the first six weeks of their pregnancy.
ElectionsPosted by
TheConversationCanada

Erin O'Toole's abortion stance serves neither physicians nor women

Conservative Party leader Erin O’Toole recently found himself at the centre of the abortion debate as he hit the campaign trail in advance of the federal election on Sept. 20. The controversy arose when he stated he was pro-choice while simultaneously claiming that he supported the rights of physicians to deny abortions on the basis of conscience. He has since stepped back from that position, claiming instead that physicians must still provide referrals even when they object to providing abortions themselves. However, while referrals are often said to strike a reasonable balance between physician and women’s rights, it’s not clear...
Texas Statewashingtonnewsday.com

Texas abortion clinics have asked the Supreme Court to strike down a law that allows citizens to sue over the procedure.

Texas abortion clinics have asked the Supreme Court to strike down a law that allows citizens to sue over the procedure. According to the Associated Press, Texas abortion clinics filed an emergency move with the Supreme Court on Monday, asking the court to strike down a state law that prohibits abortions as soon as a fetal heartbeat is discovered and allows individuals to sue those who carry out the practice. Governor Greg Abbott signed the bill in May, and it is set to take effect on Wednesday after a panel of appellate judges declined to block its implementation.
Texas StatePosted by
Teen Vogue

Texas Abortion Laws Would Largely Ban the Procedure and Put Women at Risk

On September 1, many Texans will wake up and not even realize that a basic right has been all but taken away by our state government. Over the summer, Governor Greg Abbott (R) signed into law two of the most extreme anti-abortion laws in the country: One bans abortion as early as six weeks, before many people even know they’re pregnant, and emboldens almost any private citizen to sue abortion providers and others suspected of helping someone seeking abortion care — including family members, ride-share drivers, and even clergy members; the other would outlaw abortion if Roe v. Wade is overturned by the Supreme Court of the United States, with no exceptions for rape or incest.
New Orleans, LAkurv.com

Appeals Court Upholds Texas Law To Ban Abortion Procedure

(AP) — A federal appeals court in New Orleans has upheld a Texas law outlawing a commonly used second-trimester abortion procedure. A federal judge had blocked the ban on the procedure known as dilation and extraction. The 2017 law in question has never been enforced. It prohibits the use of forceps to remove a fetus from the womb without first using an injected drug or a suction procedure to ensure the fetus is dead.
Texas Statektbb.com

Texas awaits Supreme Court move on restrictive abortion law

(WASHINGTON) -- The Supreme Court could decide as soon as Tuesday evening whether Texas can move forward with a controversial ban on most abortions after 6 weeks of pregnancy that's set to take effect on Sept. 1. The law, Senate Bill 8, which would be among the strictest in the...
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

Mitch McConnell says it 'never occurred to me' getting Americans vaccinated would be a 'challenge' and insists school and mask mandates should not be decided by the federal government

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell sided with local school boards and employers who have decided to hand down vaccine requirements, in remarks in his home state of Kentucky, where he also expressed shock that people wouldn't want to take the coronavirus vaccine. 'What I think as a public official, is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy