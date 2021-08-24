How Are Late-Term Abortions Performed? It's A Straightforward Medical Procedure

As it stands today, the legality of abortion is one of the most hotly debated issues in American politics. One side finds legalizing abortion to be the legalization of murdering humans, and some find abortion to be against their faith, while the other side, people find that controlling abortion is akin to controlling the functions of people’s bodies. Historically, abortion has been illegal and unsafe, until Margaret Sanger’s push for it in the early 1900s, when it became legal. Its legality was upheld with the Supreme court case Roe v. Wade. Although abortion is immoral in some ways, it should be legal as no level of government has the right to restrict it.