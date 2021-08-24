Kevin Lee laments missing out on Khabib Nurmagomedov fight: ‘He never really fought a great wrestler’
Ahead of a new beginning, Kevin Lee can’t help but look back at the one that got away. Lee appeared on The MMA Hour this past Monday to talk about his move up to the welterweight division and his upcoming fight with Daniel Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 35 this Saturday in Las Vegas. During his days contending at 155 pounds, “The Motown Phenom” faced many of the division’s best, but a long sought-after matchup with Khabib Nurmagomedov eluded him.www.mmafighting.com
