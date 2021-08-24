2021 Jaguars Fantasy Football Preview: Questions piling up for Trevor Lawrence after Travis Etienne injury

Lawrence completed 14 of 23 passes for 113 yards in Monday night's 23-21 preseason loss to the Saints. Lawrence made a couple nice throws that highlighted his mobility, but it otherwise was an underwhelming outing for this year's top pick. Along with getting a few passes broken up by defenders, Lawrence led the Jags to just three points on his six first-half drives. Although Gardner Minshew did slightly better in the second half, completing 13 of 21 for 149 yards, his interception in the opposing end zone won't help his chances of unseating Lawrence to be named Jacksonville's starter. Right now, it's unclear when coach Urban Meyer will make that call, but Lawrence nonetheless will use his final week of the preseason to get as ready as possible for his hotly anticipated debut campaign.