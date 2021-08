Anniversary, the Virginian Pilot published an 8 part story called "When the rains came" It was an awesome piece and if you google it, I am sure you can still find it. And if you can, read it...I couldnt stop reading it the first time I saw it several years later. In fact, I think at one point they had put it out in a paperback book form that local book stores here in the Norfolk area carried. I live within a half mile of the James River in Newport News and can still remember what was floating down here in the river and how muddy the water was...and its close to 5 miles wide here.